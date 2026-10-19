11 spooky Nintendo Switch games to play this Halloween
Grab these scary-good Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games
Halloween is almost here! Considering Nintendo's family-friendly reputation, you might not think there are a ton of good horror games to play on Switch or Switch 2, but you'd be wrong. From Resident Evil Requiem to Luigi's Mansion 3, some of the absolute best Nintendo Switch games are of the spooky variety.
Whether you're looking to be glued to your seat in fear or just want a short and sweet creepy gaming experience, I'm sharing 11 Switch and Switch 2 games that are perfect to play this Halloween. Grab a few ASAP so you can make the most of the spooky season.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $19
- Cronos The New Dawn: was $39 now $23
- Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $29 now $26
- Dead Cells Return to Castlevania Edition: was $37 now $26
- Reanimal: was $39 now $29
- Little Nightmares: was $39 now $34
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army: was $49 now $36
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $44
- Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $49
- Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49
- Metroid Dread: now $64
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37!]
Nintendo Switch games
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.
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Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.
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Cronos: The New Dawn is a tense and atmospheric survival-horror that's perfect for Spooky Season. You play as an intergalactic time traveler exploring a ruined version of Poland, fending off all sorts of deformed creatures as you search for the secrets that could save your present.
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Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.
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This bundle packages together the original Dead Cells game (and its four DLC expansions) with the new Return to Castlevania levels. You'll battle through Dracula's Castle, as you seek to reach the throne room of the Dark Lord in the side-scrolling roguelike. Dead Cells was widely praised upon its release, and this new Castlevania-themed expansion adds even more content. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital copy for $18 at Nintendo.
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In his Reanimal review, our Senior Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon wrote: "Reanimal might be the spookiest game I’ve played in months. The game’s compelling combination of atmospheric, shadow-blanketed locations and horrific, warped creatures that relentlessly hunt you down had my heart rate quickening right from the start."
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The "Enhanced Edition - Complete Edition" of Little Nightmares has an unwieldly title, but it's one of the creepiest games on Switch 2 for sure. If you’re looking for a short and sweet horror adventure, there’s nothing I’d recommend more than Little Nightmares. With a story that lasts around three-to-four hours, you’ll have more than enough time to beat the game and still have half a day remaining to take on the DLC and perhaps even the sequel, provided you’re brave enough. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital copy for $29 at Nintendo.
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Action RPG fans will definitely want to give Raidou a try. In this spinoff to the Shin Megami Tensei series, you'll work as a detective by day and fight demons by night — and you can even tame the monsters of the underworld to make use of their special abilities in your detective work. While this remade PS2 title does show the original game's age a little, it's been nicely polished up for this Nintendo Switch 2 release.
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Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.
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The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans.
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Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his doppelganger Gooigi.
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Metroid Dread is a masterpiece that combines nail-biting tension and blood-pumping combat. Play as Samus Aran to explore space, hunt down aliens and fight for your life against deadly robotic assassins. This game has seen a boost in popularity after the release of Metroid Prime 4, and now it's basically out of stock everywhere — but it's absolutely worth seeking out.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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