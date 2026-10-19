Halloween is almost here! Considering Nintendo's family-friendly reputation, you might not think there are a ton of good horror games to play on Switch or Switch 2, but you'd be wrong. From Resident Evil Requiem to Luigi's Mansion 3, some of the absolute best Nintendo Switch games are of the spooky variety.

Whether you're looking to be glued to your seat in fear or just want a short and sweet creepy gaming experience, I'm sharing 11 Switch and Switch 2 games that are perfect to play this Halloween. Grab a few ASAP so you can make the most of the spooky season.

Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Best Buy This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store. Read more Read less ▼

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $29 now $26 at Amazon Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well. Read more Read less ▼

Reanimal: was $39 now $29 at Best Buy In his Reanimal review, our Senior Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon wrote: "Reanimal might be the spookiest game I’ve played in months. The game’s compelling combination of atmospheric, shadow-blanketed locations and horrific, warped creatures that relentlessly hunt you down had my heart rate quickening right from the start." Read more Read less ▼

Little Nightmares: was $39 now $34 at Amazon The "Enhanced Edition - Complete Edition" of Little Nightmares has an unwieldly title, but it's one of the creepiest games on Switch 2 for sure. If you’re looking for a short and sweet horror adventure, there’s nothing I’d recommend more than Little Nightmares. With a story that lasts around three-to-four hours, you’ll have more than enough time to beat the game and still have half a day remaining to take on the DLC and perhaps even the sequel, provided you’re brave enough. Note: this deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital copy for $29 at Nintendo. Read more Read less ▼

Raidou Remastered — The Mystery of the Soulless Army Launch: was $49 now $36 at Amazon Action RPG fans will definitely want to give Raidou a try. In this spinoff to the Shin Megami Tensei series, you'll work as a detective by day and fight demons by night — and you can even tame the monsters of the underworld to make use of their special abilities in your detective work. While this remade PS2 title does show the original game's age a little, it's been nicely polished up for this Nintendo Switch 2 release. Read more Read less ▼

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $49 at Amazon The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans. Read more Read less ▼

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $49 at Walmart Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his doppelganger Gooigi. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Dread: $64 at GameStop Metroid Dread is a masterpiece that combines nail-biting tension and blood-pumping combat. Play as Samus Aran to explore space, hunt down aliens and fight for your life against deadly robotic assassins. This game has seen a boost in popularity after the release of Metroid Prime 4, and now it's basically out of stock everywhere — but it's absolutely worth seeking out. Read more Read less ▼