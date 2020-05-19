PS5 games reveal is coming 'soon,' according to Sony

The long-rumored PS5 reveal event could be mere weeks away, and Sony just added some flame to the fire by confirming that a full lineup of games is coming soon.

As reported by VGC (via GamesRadar), Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida commented on the impending launch of the PS5 during a corporate strategy meeting this week. Speaking to features such as the advanced DualSense controller and the system's 3D audio chip, Yoshida said “games for the PS5 that deliver this new game experience are being made by both first and third-party developers and we plan to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon.”

The key word there is "soon." Sony is currently rumored to be planning a major June 4 event for the PS5, where we may finally see the console's design as well as a full slate of games for the upcoming next-gen console. Between those murmurs and Official PlayStation Magazine's upcoming June 2 PS5 cover story, it's possible that Yoshida's comments are referring to a big wave of PS5 news in early June.

Sony's last official PS5 event was its March 18 "Road to PS5" livestream, which was a deep-dive on specs that focused on features such as the system's speedy SSD and advanced 3D audio chip. We've yet to see a proper games showcase from the Japanese hardware giant, though the reveal of an Unreal Engine 5 demo running on PS5 last week showcased just how great games could look on Sony's next console.

We already know that titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum are coming to PS5, but there's still no word on what to expect in terms of major PS5 exclusives. If Sony has sequels to hit games such as God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Spider-Man in the works, a June event would be a great time to show them off.

Sony arguably has some catching up to do with Microsoft, who already revealed the Xbox Series X design last year and recently showed off a slate of third-party games running on the system during a May livestream event. With a major Xbox Series X exclusives event slated for July, Sony's June showcase could be the perfect way for the PS5 to dominate the next-gen games conversation ahead of its rival.