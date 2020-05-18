PS5 June 4 games event could put Xbox Series X to shame

Sony’s PS5 June 4 reveal showcase is going to include a bevvy of games that could put Microsoft’s Xbox Series X last game reveal event to shame.

That’s according to games journalist and reliable tipster Jeff Grubb who tweeted that come June 4, we’ll not only see the PS5 console for the first time but also see a whole range of PS5 games in what will be called the “Slate Of PlayStation.” It's unclear if this is the official name of the event, or a play on Sony's recent "State of Play" livestreams that have showcased new games.

On May 7, Microsoft showcased a suite of third-party games, some of which we’re big hitters like Assasin’s Creed Valhalla and other that came from smaller and unknown developers. There were no first-party exclusive titles such as Halo Infinite at the event, with those games scheduled for a July reveal.

This means that Sony could easily torpedo Microsoft’s plan to slowly ramp up excitement for the Xbox Series X by revealing a whole range of first-party and PS5 exclusive games. We doubt we’ll see a sequel to 2018’s fantastic God of War, but we’d not be surprised to see a next-gen Metal Gear Solid game get teased and perhaps a new Horizon Zero Dawn game.

We also expect to see some more footage of the Last of Us 2, before it launches a couple of weeks later on June 19. And we’d not be against seeing how games like Cyberpunk 2077 will look like running on the PS5’s hardware.

Given the Official PlayStation Magazine has teased a PS5 blow out for its June 2 issue, we’re not surprised that Grubb is also expecting a PS5 bonanza net month. But his prediction further adds credence to the idea that the PS5 revealed is going to be big and quite the opposite to the seemingly slow-burn game reveal that Microsoft has planned for the Xbox Series X.

So far Sony has only revealed the specification of the PS5, making a big deal about its super-fast SSD, and the DualSense controller. We’ve yet to see the actual console's design. But last week Epic did give us a glimpse of Unreal Engine 5 running on the PS5, which showed how much graphical grunt the console could bring to bear on next-generation games.