The next Xbox system might not be a single console but a family of devices. That’s not wild speculation, as Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has now hinted at this possibility.

In an interview with BBC News during Gamescom 2026 (via Digital Trends), Asha Sharma said that Project Helix, which is the codename for the next Xbox console, is a “great family of devices.” Now, you can’t have a family of one, so Sharma’s statement heavily suggests that we could see more than one Helix device.

We’ve previously reported that Project Helix could be more akin to a gaming PC than a console, and that Xbox is also reportedly manufacturing its own in-house handheld system. Combine those reports with Sharma’s statement about a family of devices, and we start getting a clearer picture of Microsoft’s potential next-gen plans.

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Play anywhere: The next generation

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox’s “Play Anywhere” initiative currently lets you buy a digital game once and play it on your Xbox console, Windows PC, and supported handhelds like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. If there is a family of Helix devices, then it seems Xbox will bring the existing Play Anywhere initiative to the next generation.

So what could this “family” of systems consist of? The Project Helix console could provide the traditional living room experience, while an Xbox-developed handheld could let you take your games on the go. That’s something that currently exists if you own an Xbox Series X and Asus’ Xbox-centric handheld, but what if Xbox goes beyond even this?

Reports suggest the Helix will be more like a PC, but what if that system is a higher-end model for hardcore players with money to spare? That’s speculation on my part, but if we’re talking about a family of devices, I have to imagine there could be more than just two systems. Given how Xbox already caters to console, handheld, and PC gamers, it’s not outlandish to wonder whether the Helix will exist for all of those customers.

All-digital future?

(Image credit: Alex Van Aken | Shutterstock)

Ever since Sony announced it would stop manufacturing physical discs starting in 2028, many have wondered whether Xbox would follow suit with an all-digital initiative. Asha Sharma hasn't directly answered this question, but if Xbox really wanted to stick it to Sony and potentially win over some of Sony’s disgruntled customers who want physical media, adding a disc drive to the Helix would be a savvy move.

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Xbox recently launched its disc-to-digital program, which lets you convert eligible physical game discs into permanent digital licenses linked to your Microsoft account. If the company wants to continue this beyond Xbox Series X systems, it would make sense for Helix to either include a disc drive or for Xbox to release a detachable disc drive similar to the one for PS5 Pro.

It’s still anyone’s guess whether Project Helix will be an all-digital system. Microsoft is still largely a software company, so going all-digital seems logical. That said, if it plans to keep releasing gaming hardware, it would be smart for Helix to support discs in some fashion.

Outlook

Naturally, we don’t have firm details about what Project Helix will be, so we’ll have to hold tight until Sharma or anyone else from the Xbox camp decides to share more. Regardless, it seems Xbox could be trying something relatively unusual and potentially game-changing for its next major console launch.

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