PS5 games event live blog: The biggest Future of Gaming news as it happens

After months of anticipation and delays, it's finally time to see some PS5 games in action. Kicking off today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, Sony's 'The Future of Gaming' show promises at least an hour of exciting PS5 game footage that should showcase how the system's beastly GPU and blazing SSD will allow for true next-gen experiences.

Sony made it pretty clear in its announcement post that today's event will be focused squarely on games, so don't hold your breath for an official console design reveal just yet. We're also not expecting an official price and release date just yet, as Sony and Microsoft are reportedly playing a waiting game to try and beat one another on price.

However, what you should expect are lots of exciting new titles running on PS5 hardware. That could include big AAA games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Madden NFL 21, as well as more unique indie experiences. We're not quite sure if we'll see any major PS5 exclusives today, but we'd love to get some news around sequels to hot PS4 hits like God of War, Spider-Man and Horizon: Zero Dawn. It also wouldn't hurt for Sony to show us how PS4 games will be upgraded for the PS5, similar to Microsoft's Smart Delivery program.

We'll be covering all of the action from the PS5 Future of Gaming show live, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest announcements and reactions as they happen.

PS5 event live blog

All times ET. Refresh for latest updates!

11:45 am: Just hours before showtime, a massive string of alleged leaks from IronManPS5 have popped up on Twitter. The user claims to have details on the system's price, release date and what games we'll see today, but we're taking it all with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, Microsoft sure chose an interesting time to post a big breakdown of the Xbox Series X.

8:15 am: It's show day, and the leaks and teases have already come hard and fast. A ton of placeholder PS5 games leaked on Amazon yesterday, suggesting that there will be plenty to pre-order once the event wraps up. And a member of the God of War studio promised an exciting show, so it's possible we'll see a new installment in the franchise pop up. We also saw a sketchy PS5 listing on Amazon pointing to a crazy high price of £599 or $760, so hopefully we get more concrete pricing info soon.