New iMac concept just teased ahead of launch — and we really hope it's accurate

If the iMac 2021 does get revealed today, it would be awesome if it looked something like this teased design.

With the look of the current model being over six years old, it's about time Apple gave its desktop computer a major make-over. And the one shown in these still images and the source video, made by ConceptsiPhone and Khahn Design, could be exactly what the iMac needs.

The two creators sad their major inspirations were the iPad Air and the Pro Display XDR, and that comes across very clearly.

The rounded edges of the thin display look a lot like the iPad Air and iPad Pro. And the concepts share the same color options as the iPad Air, including Space Gray, silver, rose gold, green and Sky Blue.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone/Khahn Design)

The lack of curves, the stand and some of the rear detailing are reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR. The current iMac already shares the Pro Display's nano-texture glass and True Tone coloring, therefore we're likely to see more advancements with the new iMac.

We'd love to see Apple introduce the 5K resolution display from the 27-inch iMac to the smaller 21.5-inch model. Or add the long-rumored mini-LED display to both versions.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone/Khahn Design)

Inside this concept iMac are new Apple Silicon chips, following on from the MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Pro M1. ConceptsiPhone and Khahn Design mention the silicon inside these iMacs will be the Apple M1 chip and the M1X, the latter being the rumored evolution of the M1 designed for Apple's best Mac devices.

Later today Apple's Spring event will launch a handful of new products. A new iMac was among the devices rumored to be appearing. But despite recent rumors that the colors of the event's logo hint at the old range of iMac colors, it remains a less certain bet than the AirTags or a new iPad Pro.

The next event we know of that a new iMac could appear at is WWDC 2021 in June, but Apple could hold a separate launch focusing on its Mac line. Whenever it debuts, we're excited to see how the refreshed iMac will perform compared to the other best all-in-one computers, a category the current iMac already tops the list for.