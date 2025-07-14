Apple's infamous trash can Mac is now classified as 'vintage'

Apple's ongoing vintage and obsoletes products list got a recent update, and the latest update adds some unique Apple products, including the infamous "trash can" 2013 Mac Pro, considered retro 12 years after it's introduction.

In general, products added to the list are actually more recent than the trash can desktop, but Apple sold that version of the Mac Pro for years. To be added to the vintage list a device has to be five years is produced and distributed for sale.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple sold the trash can Mac Pro until December of 2019 when it was replaced with the equally unique "cheesegrater" Mac Pro, a design that has largely stuck around since then.

At the time, the Mac Pro's cylindrical design was smaller than than the previous tower Mac Pro. However, the design was flawed with a lack of space to upgrade components like GPUs and RAM.

As MacRumors reported in 2017, even Apple had to admit that the design was a failure when it came to updating the system, even for Apple engineers.

"I think we designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner, if you will," said Craig Federighi said, who was then software engineering chief.

Beyond the turbine-looking Mac Pro, a few other Apple devices are now vintage:

2019 13-inch MacBook Air

2019 iMac

2018 11-inch iPad Pro

2018 third-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌

iPhone 8 128GB

Additionally, a number of devices are now considered obsolete. The transition occurs when a product has been considered vintage for two years. More accurately, devices are obsolete seven years after Apple discontinued them.

Most of this list includes Apple's long-dead AirPort routers.

AirPort Express second generation, 2TB and 3TB

AirPort Time Capsule 2TB

AirPort Time Capsule 3TB

802.11ac AirPort Extreme

Apple will support vintage products with repairs if parts are available. However, once parts supplies are gone, repairs will no longer be offered. Obsolete devices won't be repaired by Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers.