Apple's infamous trash can Mac is now classified as 'vintage'
Plus, several Macs, iPads, accessories and more
Apple's ongoing vintage and obsoletes products list got a recent update, and the latest update adds some unique Apple products, including the infamous "trash can" 2013 Mac Pro, considered retro 12 years after it's introduction.
In general, products added to the list are actually more recent than the trash can desktop, but Apple sold that version of the Mac Pro for years. To be added to the vintage list a device has to be five years is produced and distributed for sale.
Apple sold the trash can Mac Pro until December of 2019 when it was replaced with the equally unique "cheesegrater" Mac Pro, a design that has largely stuck around since then.
At the time, the Mac Pro's cylindrical design was smaller than than the previous tower Mac Pro. However, the design was flawed with a lack of space to upgrade components like GPUs and RAM.
As MacRumors reported in 2017, even Apple had to admit that the design was a failure when it came to updating the system, even for Apple engineers.
"I think we designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner, if you will," said Craig Federighi said, who was then software engineering chief.
Beyond the turbine-looking Mac Pro, a few other Apple devices are now vintage:
- 2019 13-inch MacBook Air
- 2019 iMac
- 2018 11-inch iPad Pro
- 2018 third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- iPhone 8 128GB
Additionally, a number of devices are now considered obsolete. The transition occurs when a product has been considered vintage for two years. More accurately, devices are obsolete seven years after Apple discontinued them.
Most of this list includes Apple's long-dead AirPort routers.
- AirPort Express second generation, 2TB and 3TB
- AirPort Time Capsule 2TB
- AirPort Time Capsule 3TB
- 802.11ac AirPort Extreme
Apple will support vintage products with repairs if parts are available. However, once parts supplies are gone, repairs will no longer be offered. Obsolete devices won't be repaired by Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers.
