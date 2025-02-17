Apple's next Studio Display tipped to arrive in 2026 — and it'll be brighter than ever

Apple is reportedly "ramping up" production on its new Studio Display, with rumors indicating it will boast a Mini-LED upgrade — and it's set to arrive as soon as next year.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), the next Apple Studio Display "should arrive by 2026," offering a similar 27-inch display size and design of the current model. Interestingly, it's set to arrive alongside MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models with M5 chips.

While no further details are mentioned, display analyst Ross Young believes the upcoming Studio Display will feature Mini-LED backlighting. If accurate, this means we could see and improved overall brightness of the display, along with better contrast and black levels, compared the 2022 Apple Studio Display.

We've seen Apple use Mini-LEDs before, most notably in the $4,999 Apple Pro Display XDR. We noted that this display is bigger, brighter and better optimized for professional content creators, but it comes with a steep price tag. With Mini-LED technology in a more affordable Studio Display ($1,499), Mac users can look forward to a far better screen for cheaper.

Upgraded resolution, too?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Paired with an upgraded Mac mini M4, which comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port and support for up to three external displays, the Apple Studio Display makes for a fine display for Mac users. However, considering Apple's latest mini PC can run two 6K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate, it could be a sign of what's to come.

The current Apple Studio Display offers 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution in a 27-inch screen, with bright, gorgeous colors. Now, with the Mac mini M4, and a possible M5 model coming down the pipeline since the next-gen chip is slated to come late this year or in 2026, Apple could match this resolution with a 6K monitor in the new Studio Display.

There's still a lot to learn about a new Apple Studio Display, but we're looking forward to seeing it in Mini-LED backlighting glory if rumors are to be believed. We've noted that full-array LEDs on TVs are on their way out in favor of Mini-LEDs, so we could be seeing the same for monitors.

