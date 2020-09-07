10 last-minute Labor Day sales you can still get

The holiday weekend is coming to an end, but many of our favorite Labor Day sales are still going strong.

So before the sun sets on the unofficial end of summer, we're rounding up some of our favorite deals that you can still get. The deals run the gamut from discounts on our favorite mattress to price cuts on the year's best 4K TV. Just remember to act fast because all of these deals will expire soon.

Sneakers/apparel: up to 40% off @ Nike

Whether you're shopping for new sneakers, a new hoodie, or new leggings — the Nike Labor Day sale is taking up to 40% off a wide variety of Nike apparel. After discount, Nike backpacks start as low as $10, whereas Nike fall hoodies start at $30. View Deal

LG 55" 4K OLED TV w/ $50 GC: was $2,049 now $1,496 @ Amazon

In one of the best TV sales we've seen, Amazon has the LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's the best price we've seen for this TV, which is our top TV of 2020. Even better, you get a free $50 Amazon gift card. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $1,499 sans the gift card.View Deal

Nectar mattress: $400 off mattresses + free $399 bundle

There are plenty of bedding deals happening today, but few can top Nectar's sale. The bed-in-a-box brand is taking $400 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll automatically get a free bundle ($399 value) that includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and a free sheet set. View Deal

HP 14z: was $429 now $359 @ HP

The HP 14z is one of the cheapest laptops we saw throughout the holiday weekend. It's now $40 cheaper. It packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD Athlon Gold CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Make no mistake, this machine isn't built to break speed records, but it's ideal for basic Web-based work or as a cheap PC for kids taking classes from home. View Deal

Home office clearance: up to 70% off @ Wayfair

If you're fortunate enough to work from home, here's a Labor Day sale you shouldn't miss. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more home office furniture. View Deal

MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu e-mail address can get the MacBook Air 2020 for just $899 ($100 off). That's one of the best discounts we've seen for Apple's excellent laptop. It features a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Fit Tracker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy

Don't want to spend $200+ on a new fitness tracker? Best Buy has the Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker on sale for just $49.99. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week. We also like that it includes a built-in heart rate monitor. View Deal

Dyson Air Purifier: was $499 now $399 @ ABT

This Dyson Air Purifier can heat, cool, and purify any room in your home. It also automatically detects airborne particles, diagnoses them, and reports them to you in real time. It's $100 off and at its cheapest price of the summer. View Deal

Shop all last-minute Labor Day discounts