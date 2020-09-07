10 last-minute Labor Day sales you can still get

The holiday weekend is coming to an end, but many of our favorite Labor Day sales are still going strong.
So before the sun sets on the unofficial end of summer, we're rounding up some of our favorite deals that you can still get. The deals run the gamut from discounts on our favorite mattress to price cuts on the year's best 4K TV. Just remember to act fast because all of these deals will expire soon.
Sneakers/apparel: up to 40% off @ Nike
Whether you're shopping for new sneakers, a new hoodie, or new leggings — the Nike Labor Day sale is taking up to 40% off a wide variety of Nike apparel. After discount, Nike backpacks start as low as $10, whereas Nike fall hoodies start at $30. View Deal
LG 55" 4K OLED TV w/ $50 GC: was $2,049 now $1,496 @ Amazon
In one of the best TV sales we've seen, Amazon has the LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's the best price we've seen for this TV, which is our top TV of 2020. Even better, you get a free $50 Amazon gift card. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $1,499 sans the gift card.View Deal
Nectar mattress: $400 off mattresses + free $399 bundle
There are plenty of bedding deals happening today, but few can top Nectar's sale. The bed-in-a-box brand is taking $400 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll automatically get a free bundle ($399 value) that includes two pillows, a mattress protector, and a free sheet set. View Deal
HP 14z: was $429 now $359 @ HP
The HP 14z is one of the cheapest laptops we saw throughout the holiday weekend. It's now $40 cheaper. It packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD Athlon Gold CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Make no mistake, this machine isn't built to break speed records, but it's ideal for basic Web-based work or as a cheap PC for kids taking classes from home. View Deal
Home office clearance: up to 70% off @ Wayfair
If you're fortunate enough to work from home, here's a Labor Day sale you shouldn't miss. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more home office furniture. View Deal
MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
Students with a valid edu e-mail address can get the MacBook Air 2020 for just $899 ($100 off). That's one of the best discounts we've seen for Apple's excellent laptop. It features a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal
Casper sheets: up to 60% off sheets, quilts, more
Colder weather is coming and that means now is the time to purchase that new duvet or thicker comforter. To keep things within your budget, Casper is taking up to 60% off all bedding. In addition, all Casper duvets are 10% off. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Fit Tracker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy
Don't want to spend $200+ on a new fitness tracker? Best Buy has the Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker on sale for just $49.99. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week. We also like that it includes a built-in heart rate monitor. View Deal
Dining room furniture: up to 50% off
As part of the Home Depot Labor Day sales event, the retailer is taking up to 50% off select kitchen and dining room furniture. (The website says 30% off, but we found numerous items up to 50% off). For instance, the StyleWell Upholstered Dining Room Chairs (set of 2) are on sale for $119.50, which is 50% off their regular price.View Deal
Dyson Air Purifier: was $499 now $399 @ ABT
This Dyson Air Purifier can heat, cool, and purify any room in your home. It also automatically detects airborne particles, diagnoses them, and reports them to you in real time. It's $100 off and at its cheapest price of the summer. View Deal
Shop all last-minute Labor Day discounts
- Adidas: 25% off sitewide via "SALE25"
- Adorama: up to $300 off Apple, Nikon, more
- Amazon: deals on supplies, backpacks, tech
- Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress
- Apple: buy a Mac/iPad, get free AirPods
- Best Buy: up to $1,200 off LG OLED TVs
- Casper: up to 60% off bedding and sheets
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress
- Dell: up to $1,025 off XPS and Alienware gaming rigs
- Forever 21: Summer sale deals from $1
- HP: laptops on sale from $419
- Lands' End: up to 75% off online orders
- Lenovo: up to 65% off ThinkPads, Yoga, and IdeaPads
- Macy's: 25% off backpacks from Nine West, The North Face, more
- MS Store: up to $400 off laptops
- Nectar: $400 off the Nectar mattress + $399 free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off everything
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers and apparel
- Office Depot: save on office chairs, desks, paper
- Old Navy: 50% off jeans and tees
- Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Saatva: $200 off mattress purchases of $1,000
- Staples: school supplies from 97 cents
- Tempur-Pedic: $300 off Tempur-breeze, $200 off Tempur-Adapt mattresses
- Zappos: save on sneakers, backpacks, more