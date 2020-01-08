Killer Deal: Take $500 off the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED 4K laptop

If you've never heard of the Gigabyte AERO 15, you're missing out one of the best gaming laptops ever made. This svelte machine packs a stunning 4K OLED screen inside the body of a premium gaming rig.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED 4K Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,371.13. That's a whopping $527 off and the lowest price we've seen for this machine. It's also one of the best laptop deals of the month.

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,371 @ Amazon

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED and gave it their Editors' Choice award for offering a winning mix of style and performance.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. While its spec sheet is impressive, the laptop's brushed aluminum design is equally striking. We also like that it includes a privacy shutter for the built-in webcam.

The AERO's 3840 x 2160 Samsung AMOLED panel is vivaciously bright and feverishly colorful. You won't need a gaming monitor to accompany this gaming rig. According to our colorimeter, the Aero 15's OLED panel covers a wide 200% of the sRGB color gamut, toppling the premium gaming laptop average (144%).

About our only gripe with this machine is with its speakers. They could've benefited from more bass and at times sounded muted. Nevertheless, it's still an excellent machine, especially at its new low price.