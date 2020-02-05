Killer deal: Samsung Galaxy Fit just $69

Trending

Samsung's budget tracker is $30 off

Need a lightweight and durable fitness tracker that doesn't cost a small fortune?

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Fit Watch for $69 from Amazon. That's $30 off and one of the best Amazon deals of the day. Walmart offers the same price

The Samsung Galaxy Fit is one of the most affordable fitness trackers you can buy. It features a swim-proof design, military-grade durability, and a full color AMOLED display. 

In our Samsung Galaxy Fit review, we liked its comfortable design and accurate workout-tracking. We used Samsung's Galaxy S10+ phone with the Galaxy Fit, but you can pair the device to any iOS or Android phone. 

In real-world testing, after about a day and a half using the Galaxy Fit to track sleep, steps and two mile runs, we were down to 87%. That's right on par with Samsung's promise of up to a week of battery life. 

The Galaxy Fit features a full-color 0.95-inch display and is fairly thin compared to rival trackers like the Fitbit Charge 3. And at just 23 grams, it's so light that you'll barely remember you're wearing it.

