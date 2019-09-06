Killer Deal: Get the Lenovo Smart Display For $105

The Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Display is the Echo Show killer we've all been waiting for.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Smart Display 10.1-inch for $104.99 via coupon "LEN20" from Lenovo via Rakuten. Normally priced at $250, that's $146 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart display.

The Lenovo Smart Display is an excellent Google Assistant-powered smart display that beats the Echo Show in various ways. Use coupon "LEN20" to drop it to an all-time price low. View Deal

It features a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 624 CPU and a 1.75-inch 10W full range speaker with dual passive radiator. There's also a front-mounted 5-megapixel 720p wide-angle lens camera used for video calling.

In our Lenovo Smart Display review, we were impressed by its bright, colorful display, good audio quality, and excellent touch-screen display. Although we thought it could be a little smaller, we gave it a 4 out of 5 overall rating. With its strong integration of Google Assistant, the Lenovo Smart display raises the bar for smart displays.

At 12.3 x 6.8 x 5.3-inches, the Smart Display is larger than the 7.4 x 7.4 x 3.5-inch Echo Show. It has a triangular rear for landscape or portrait mode setup.

In our lab, we enjoyed watching full videos on its screen. Its 10-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel was bright and colorful. By comparison, the Show's 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel screen is not as sharp as Lenovo's smart display.

The Smart Display makes it easy to make voice and video calls with the help of Google Assistant. Just say, "Video call to..." and name the person you want to call and the smart display takes care of the rest. And when you ask Google Assistant a question, the content shows up on the Smart Display's screen.

The Lenovo Smart Display is a solid choice for anyone looking to add seamless functionality to their home. Rakuten's deal ends September 8 at 11:59pm.