iPhone 13 leak reveals Apple is stealing this killer Galaxy S21 feature

The iPhone 13 will get a Galaxy S21-rivalling 120Hz variable refresh rate display, according to a new leak — and it'll be made by Samsung itself.

It's long been rumored that the next iPhone will get LTPO panel technology, which allows the screen to vary its refresh rate automatically based on what it's being used for. But the new report in The Elec goes a step further, claiming that the orders for the new panels have now been placed with Samsung Display.

Samsung Display already has a production line dedicated to making screens for previous iPhones, such as the iPhone 12. However The Elec's report states that this "A3" line will be converted from producing LTPS displays to making LTPO ones instead, with the change happening "within the first half of 2021." A production target of 70,000 substrates a month has reportedly been set.

LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) displays allow mobile devices to dynamically alter their refresh rate. This then results in a lower power draw, because the phone can drop the refresh rate down when the user won't see the benefit. We've seen this technology used on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 5, and it works excellently, providing surprisingly lengthy battery life even with a phone running at 120Hz or higher.

Apple already uses LTPO panels on the Apple Watch 6, and offers 120Hz "ProMotion" refresh rates on the iPad Pro. We've yet to see Apple use both technologies together, but previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the beneficiaries of these LTPO panels.

LG Display and BOE are also providing OLED displays for the iPhone 13, but according to The Elec, these will be less-advanced LTPS displays — presumably for use in the basic iPhone 13 models. This type of OLED display can still provide dynamic refresh rates, but it requires extra components that Apple may not be willing to use on its cheaper iPhones.

Beyond its display, the iPhone 13 is also rumored to have a smaller notch than previous notched iPhones, letting you enjoy more of the display. Also be on the lookout for a new A15 chipset, and camera improvements in the form of new lenses, larger sensors and improved software.

We'd expect the iPhone 13 series to appear in September, the usual month for Apple's iPhone launches. There are a lot of excellent phones due to launch before then, but assuming Apple doesn't make any uncharacteristic slip-ups, the iPhone 13 will likely be one of the best phones released in 2021.