iPhone 11 a Hit as Apple Boosts Production By 10%

The smartphone market is slumping, but Apple seems to be bucking that trend with the iPhone 11.

According to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple is increasing iPhone 11 production by 8 million units due to "unexpected higher demand," which is roughly a 10% increase. To put this number in perspective, the publication says that the boost in 8 million units equals the total sales for Google Pixel phones this year.

The two handsets seeing the highest traction are the $699 iPhone 11 and the $999 iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple will increase the orders on those two models. However, Apple is reportedly decreasing orders for the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at a steeper $1,099.

In our iPhone 11 review, we called it the best smartphone for the money. The handset delivers dramatically improved cameras, faster performance and long battery life for a fairly aggressive price.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a smaller display than the iPhone 11 (5.8 inches vs 6.1 inches), but its OLED screen is brighter and more colorful, and the Pro offers a third rear camera that delivers a 2x telephoto zoom. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers all of the same benefits plus a larger 6.5-inch display and longer battery life.

The overall smartphone market remains down for the moment. IDC predicts that shipments will decline 2.2% for all of 2019, but it also says that the market will recover as we move into 2020, thanks to the proliferation of 5G networks and 5G phones.

Even without 5G, Apple seems to be outpacing the rest of the market, but component suppliers remain cautious. One executive told Nikkei that "demand is good for now. But we have to be careful not to be too optimistic."