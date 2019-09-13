Best iPhone 11 Deals: Best Prices on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Now that iPhone 11 preorders are officially open, it's time to start looking at the best iPhone 11 deals. The good news is that even though Apple's new iPhones just came out today, retailers and carriers are already offering exciting iPhone 11 deals.

As always, some of the best deals require a trade-in. The Apple Store, for instance, has an iPhone trade-in program that offers from $45 for an iPhone SE to $600 for an iPhone XS Max. (I personally traded my iPhone 6s at an Apple Store last year and the process was seamless).

If you don't have a smartphone to trade in — or if you'd rather shop around for the highest bidder — Sam's Club is offering a $200 Sam's Club gift card with the purchase and activation of any iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Other noteworthy iPhone 11 deals include:

Walmart

Walmart is taking $50 off all iPhone 11 models when you preorder direct through their site. You'll pay $649 for the iPhone 11, $949 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,049 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It's the best dollar-off iPhone 11 sale we've seen so far. The landing page says $100 off, but it's actually $50 off Apple's direct price.

Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $550 off all iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max preorders. To qualify for the discounts, you'll need to trade in an old phone and activate your new iPhone via Best Buy. Eligible phones run the gamut from the iPhone 5 ($5 credit) to the iPhone XS Max ($550 credit).

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is known for offering generous gift cards whenever a new flagship comes out and they're at it again with Apple's new iPhones. Customers who preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max will receive a $200 gift card with their purchase. Customers must also activate their iPhone on an installment plan between September 20 and September 22. The deal will be valid for iPhones purchased on all major carriers.

Verizon

Verizon has quite a few iPhone 11 deals up its virtual sleeve. First, you can get up to $500 off any new iPhone with an eligible trade-in. (Eligible phones for the $500 credit include everything from the iPhone XS Max to the Google Pixel 2). Plus, if you switch to Verizon on Unlimited, you'll also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. In theory, that means select customers would be able to get an iPhone 11 for free after a $500 credit (spread out over 24 months) and with Verizon's $200 prepaid MasterCard. The one catch is that you'll need to sign up for one of Verizon's unlimited plans, which start at $70/mo.

Sprint

Sprint is offering the iPhone 11 for $0/mo. when you trade in your iPhone 7 (or newer iPhone) in any condition and sign up for Sprint's 18-month Flex Lease program. Eligible trade-in phones also include the Galaxy S9, Pixel 3, and LG G8. (You can see the full list here). Sprint also has the iPhone 11 Pro for $12.50/mo. and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for $16.67/mo. Both require a trade-in and Sprint Flex Lease.

AT&T

AT&T is one of the few carriers with a BOGO offer on Apple's new iPhones. For a limited time, AT&T customers who add a new line of service and purchase a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max will get a free iPhone 11. Keep in mind that both iPhones must be purchased via an installment plan and each phone must include an unlimited data plan.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering from $350 to $550 off any new iPhone when you trade-in a qualified device. The deal applies to both new and current customers. For instance, if you have an iPhone 7, you can trade it in to get $350 off the iPhone 11. Or if you have an iPhone XS Max, you can trade that in to get $550 off the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Keep in mind that certain models may require a down payment.

Xfinity Mobile

Through October 27, consumers who purchase a new iPhone, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile will get a $250 prepaid Visa card. The promo is valid on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.