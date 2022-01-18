How to watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 online without cable

Dads are the focus when you watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 online (which you can even stream without cable). The final season of the NBC drama is weaving together the past, present and future and as usual, making us cry every damn week.

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 start time, channel This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET/PT tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 18) on NBC.

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 is titled "Four Fathers" and will show Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) struggling to connect with their children. And judging by the photos NBC released ahead of the episode, a fifth father is in the mix — the adult version of Kate and Toby's son, Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik). He and wife Lucy (Auden Thornton) are shown grilling in their sunny backyard.

Meanwhile, in the past, Jack loses Kevin, who goes missing during the Big Three's first theatrical movie outing. In the present, Kevin struggles with missing out on some of the twins' milestones and Randall grapples with Deja growing up into a young woman.

Here's everything you need to know to watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss This Is Us season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 online in the US

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. And since they're on Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices, it's not hard to watch them on our picks for the best streaming devices.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get a 3-day Sling free trial to check out the service.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

This Is Us season 6 episodes will also be available on Hulu the day after they air on NBC.

Is This Is Us season 6 on Peacock?

This Is Us season 6 episode 3 will be on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. New episodes arrive eight days after they air on NBC.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 episode 3 in the UK

Really great news for Brits — This Is Us season 6 is streaming on both Amazon Prime Video and on Disney Plus. New episodes drop two days after they air on NBC.

How to watch This Is Us season 6 in Canada

Canadians can tune into This Is Us season 6 at the same time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

