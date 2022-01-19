How to watch Peacemaker episode 4 online: release date and time

Peacemaker episode 4 release date and time: Date: Peacemaker episodes 4 debuts on Thursday, January 20

Time: Episodes debut at 3 a.m.

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

Canada: Watch on Crave

Peacemaker, one of the more exciting new shows of January 2022 , arrived to smash expectations with its three premiere episodes last week. In the first episode alone, Peacemaker got out of the hospital, got recruited to do more of Amanda Waller's dirtiest work, had a very chaotic hookup that got hairier when she pulled a giant knife on him, reunited with his dad who can't stand him and met his new coworkers who don't get along at all.

Before long, we learned that Christopher Smith's new assignment (Project Butterfly) is just as supernatural as his last (Project Starfish). And we learned a little about what makes some of his new colleagues twitch.

As we look forward to episode 4, though, we start to wonder when the hood will be ripped off Auggie Smith, who seems to be a white power villain from DC's old days. And since we know Adebayo is Waller's daughter, we know that the gang should be suspicious of her true endgame — and how naive she actually is.

How to watch Peacemaker episode 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Peacemaker episode 4 arrives Thursday (Jan. 20) at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Peacemaker episode 2 online in Canada

Unlike our friends across the pond, our neighbors to the north in Canada have a good situation with Peacemaker. The VOD Crave platform will receive Peacemaker episode 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Peacemaker online in the UK

I've got bad news. As of now, you won't be able to stream Peacemaker in the U.K., at least on the day of launch.

Peacemaker episode schedule

Peacemaker's eight-episode first season debuts on January 13, when HBO Max will have three new episodes. New episodes debut on the following Thursdays.