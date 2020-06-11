How to watch The King of Staten Island online: Release date, cast

The King of Staten Island cast, release info Release date: June 12

Cast: Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Pamela Adlon, Jimmy Tatro, Ricky Velez

Director: Judd Apatow

Run-time: 2h 16 min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

Pete Davidson is king of the world ... uh, more like The King of Staten Island. The Saturday Night Live comedian is starring in Judd Apatow's new movie, which is loosely based on Davidson's own life and premieres Friday, June 12.

Apatow returns to direct his first scripted feature film since 2015's Trainwreck. Since then, he's had a hand in a ton of other movies and TV shows as a producer, which has made him feel like a constant presence in Hollywood (even if he really isn't). Davidson, meanwhile, has been a constant presence on gossip websites, thanks to high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.

The King of Staten Island, much like Apatow's other movies, focuses on a case of arrested development — this time, personified by Davidson's slacker Scott. Just like Davidson in real life, Scott lost his firefighter dad at a young age. Also like Davidson, the grown-up Scott still lives with his mom (Marisa Tomei), smokes a lot of pot and hangs out with his friends all day. Then, his mom starts dating an outspoken firefighter (Bill Burr), which forces Scott to face his grief and the reality of moving forward with his life as an adult.

The King of Staten Island is making a rare digital-first premiere, due to theater closures during the coronavirus pandemic. It was initially set to have its world premiere at South by Southwest in March. When that festival was canceled, it rescheduled to premiere i April at the Tribeca Film Festival, which was also canceled.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The King of Staten Island online.

How to watch The King of Staten Island with a VPN

So, as I said above, some folks stuck abroad — away from countries where The King of Staten Island is available on premium video on demand on their platform of choice — will likely be running into geo-fenced restrictions on what services they can use. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), they can watch The King of Staten Island (and all the other services from their home country) no matter where they are.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch The King of Staten Island. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch The King of Staten Island in the US?

The King of Staten Island is available on Friday, June 12 as a premium video on demand rental for $19.999. You can pre-order it at Fandango Now and Vudu. It can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity, Google Play, YouTube and more.

Pre-order The King of Staten Island on Fandango Now for $19.99 on SD, HD or 4K Ultra HD. Starting June 12, you'll have 30 days to start watching. Once you begin, you have 48 hours to watch.View Deal

How can I watch The King of Staten Island in the UK

Folks in the UK can rent The King of Staten Island on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and other sites.

Is The King of Staten Island on Netflix?

No, The King of Staten Island movie is only available as a premium video on demand (VOD) rental. That has essentially replaced its theatrical release.

Once its "theatrical window" is closed, however, it's still not likely to ever join Netflix's library since it's a Universal film. The studio is owned by Comcast, so its movies are most likely to go to the Peacock streaming service. That's where The King of Staten Island will probably stream later this year.