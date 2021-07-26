How to watch tennis at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule, channels and more

Tokyo Olympics Tennis key dates and times July 31 @ 5 a.m.: Women's singles (gold)

July 31 @ 11 p.m.: Men's singles (gold)

• U.S. — Watch live NBCOlympics.com and Olympic Channel via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch for free on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ready to watch the tennis matches at the Tokyo Olympics, but not sure where they are? Well, the annoying news is that you're going to need to get familiar with your web browser and a pot of coffee if you want to watch the games live. Due to the way time-zones work, you're going to be up late if you want to avoid spoilers about who's advancing when.

At the moment, those tuning in will see feats of fantastic athleticism from the likes of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, who have both advanced into the third round of their respective tournaments. Osaka's enjoying easy wins at her first Olympics, which she arrives at after a two-month break for her own mental health.

Osaka's journey is likely a little easier than some may have worried. The world's No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty was eliminated shockingly early, losing straight sets to straight sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo (representing Spain).

Meanwhile, Djokovic's looking for both his first Olympic title, and he's also three-fifths of the way to a Golden Slam. No, that's not a menu item at Denny's: a golden slam is four Grand Slam tournament wins and an Olympic Gold in the same year. And after how he thrilled at Wimbledon, we're not betting against him.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay.

How to watch tennis at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Tokyo Olympics' tennis matches with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch tennis at the Tokyo Olympics live in the US

Anyone who wants to watch tennis matches from the Tokyo Olympics live ... well, you're going to have to be up late (the live schedule is below), and have a cable login, because NBCOlympics.com requires one. For those who don't want to ruin their sleep, you're going to see tape-delayed matches on the Olympic Channel, NBC SN and the USA Network.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

The Olympic Channel is part of the Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) for Sling TV , and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC, USA and NBC SN.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch tennis at the Tokyo Olympics in the UK

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but they haven't gotten all of these games broken out. The biggest highlight in their comprehensive guide is on Saturday, July 31 @ 6 a.m. BST, the women's tennis singles final.

However, this year the BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

To watch every event live, you'll instead want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020. Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch tennis at the Tokyo Olympics live in Canada

Again, details aren't exactly strong here. Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, and so we've got some, but not all, details you may need.

Tennis is a part of the midnight to 6am coverage on Sportsnet and SN1.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Tokyo Olympics Tennis schedule

July 23 - 29: Men's and Women's singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles - early rounds (Olympic Channel, tape-delay)

Men's and Women's singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles - early rounds (Olympic Channel, tape-delay) July 29 @ 11 p.m.: Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel)

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel) July 29 @ 11 p.m.: Men's Singles Semifinal 1 (Olympic Channel)

Men's Singles Semifinal 1 (Olympic Channel) July 30 @ 1:30 a.m.: Men's Singles Semifinal 2 (7 a.m. Olympic Channel via tape-delay)

Men's Singles Semifinal 2 (7 a.m. Olympic Channel via tape-delay) July 30 @ 1:30 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 (7 a.m. Olympic Channel via tape-delay)

Mixed Doubles Semifinal 1 (7 a.m. Olympic Channel via tape-delay) July 30 @ 4:30 a.m.: Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape-delay)

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape-delay) July 30 @ 4:30 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2

Mixed Doubles Semifinal 2 July 30 @ 11 p.m.: Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well)

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well) July 30 @ 11 p.m.: Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay)

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match (later on Olympic Channel via tape delay) July 31 @ 2 a.m.: Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well, NBC SN @ 6 p.m. ET via tape delay)

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well, NBC SN @ 6 p.m. ET via tape delay) July 31 @ 2 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well)

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well) July 31 @ 5 a.m.: Women's Singles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well)

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel live, later on tape-delay as well) July 31 @ 11 p.m.: Men's Singles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel)

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel) Aug. 1 @ 2 a.m.: Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel)

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel) Aug. 1 @ 5 a.m.: Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match (Olympic Channel)