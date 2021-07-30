Team USA vs Canada women’s soccer live stream: Tokyo Olympics channels, start time and how to watch

The Team USA vs Canada live stream is the last step before the finals for Megan Rapinoe's squad, which just made it through Netherlands in penalty kicks. The Canadian side's made it through in similar fashion, advancing on penalties (4-3) in a scoreless draw with Brazil.

Team USA vs Canada channel, start time When: Team USA vs Canada will air live at 4 a.m. ET on Monday August 2, and no tape delayed airing is listed.

• U.S. — Watch live on USA via Sling or on Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Rapinoe clinched Team USA's shootout win with a shot through the top right corner of the goal that put the Americans up 4-2 in penalty kicks. While two of the Dutch team's kicks went through, USA's goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saved shots from Vivianne Miedema and Aniek Nouwen.

This led Team USA to attack, and goals from Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and (finally) Megan Rapinoe sealed the deal. Speaking of Lavelle and Rapinoe, neither were ticketed with a yellow card, so they're advancing with the team to the semifinals.

As for how Canada made it out of its knockout game, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé made a massively important save on a kick from Brazil's Rafaelle — the final penalty kick. That made Vanessa Gilles' score on Canada's final kick the game winner.

Ready to go? Then here's everything you need to watch Team USA vs Canada live streams:

How to watch the Team USA vs Canada live stream from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Canada live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Plus, a 30-day money back guarantee helps assuage concerns.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs Canada live streams in the US

You have two ways to watch Team USA vs Canada. But there's only one air time listed, as the game is set for August 2 at 4 a.m. ET. That's a live airing, and no rebroadcast is noted, though NBC's Olympics site does reference 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. live airings for the semifinals games, which could be rebroadcasts? We assume replays will air on Peacock, which has free coverage of most of the Olympics, save for the Men's Basketball games.

If you have a cable or streaming login, you can watch the game live on NBCOlympics.com. That said, US Soccer notes (the NBC site does not), that this game will be live on both USA and Telemundo.

If you've cut the cable, you can find USA on the Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks, including Telemundo and NBCSN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get USA in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include NBCSN, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

Fubo TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include networks such as USA and Telemundo. You can also add on NBA TV.View Deal

Peacock boasts a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports beyond the Olympics, like WWE wrestling, the Premier League, golf and rugby. Peacock Free costs nothing, while the Premium tiers offer access to originals and more movies.View Deal

How to watch Team USA vs Canada live streams in the UK

This game will definitely be available on the new service Discovery+, which has the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. That includes the Team USA vs Canada live stream.This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Check out their comprehensive guide to try and see where to watch the game.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Canada live streams in Canada

Sportsnet (either on Sportsnet or SN1), TSN1, TSN2 and TSN5 may have live coverage, as their Olympics blocks are airing from midnight to 10am. Sportsnet specifically calls out Soccer in its 4 a.m. lineup.

TLN will have the game on tape-delay, airing at 4 p.m. Monday.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Canada live streams in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs Canada for free on the network’s 7Plus streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. The game should be on at around 6 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.