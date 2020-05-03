How to watch Billions season 5 online: Start time, cast and channel

Let's play financial feud again and watch Billions season 5 online online. The Showtime drama returns for a new season and we're excited because Billions is returning to its root rivalry: Axe vs Chuck.

Billions season 5 kicks off Sunday night with new financial crises, new feuds and new faces. While Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) were allies in season 4, now they've renewed their hostilities.

Chuck is stewing over the dissolution of his marriage to Wendy (Maggie Siff) and her continuing bond with Bobby — or maybe their friendship will turn romantic? He is also displeased over how Bobby pressured him as Attorney General of New York to take down the brilliant up-and-comer Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon). So, as revenge, Chuck has sent Taylor back to Axe Capital as a mole.

Meanwhile, Bobby isn't too down about his recent breakup, as he celebrates a major milestone. But he knows he'll have to watch out for Taylor, plus he's got a new rival in the form of Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), a business leader with a very different outlook.

As Stoll told Entertainment Weekly, "From our very first scene, we’re sparring. He has that same competitive streak as Axe, but it’s tempered with this drive to do good. There’s a lot of conflict between Prince and other characters, but stronger than that is the fight within himself to reconcile being a capitalist and a good person.”

Billions season 5 start time, channel The Billions season 5 premiere episode airs Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern today on Showtime

Prince is not the only newcomer to Billions season 5. Former Good Wife star Julianna Margulies also joins the cast as sociology professor Catherine "Cat" Brant, who connects with Chuck when she asks him to guest lecture about his BDSM revelation.

The first seven episodes of Billions season 5 completed production prior to Hollywood's shutdown over the pandemic. They will air this spring. The remaining five will come later this year.

Here's everything you need to now about watching Billions season 5 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How can I watch Billions season 5 online with a VPN?

Just because Showtime isn't available to watch in your country doesn't mean you need to miss out on watching Billions season 5. If you're subject to geo-fenced restrictions, you can watch the Billions season 5 premiere no matter where you are with the help of a virtual private network (VPN).

How to watch Billions season 5 in the US

In the U.S., the Billions season 5 premiere episode airs Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Showtime for viewers who subscribe to the premium network through their cable package. Subscribers can also use their login to watch the episode live or on demand on the ShowtimeAnytime app or website.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Showtime as an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video ($10.99 per month) as well as through multiple live TV streaming services including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

How to watch Billions season 5 in the UK

The good news is that British fans can watch Billions season 5 on Sky Atlantic. The bad news is that there is no UK premiere date yet. If you can't wait and want to watch it at the same time and day as everyone else, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Billions season 5 in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch Billions season 5 at the same day and time as the U.S., so Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. on the streaming service Crave. You can also add on Showtime as a channel on most major Canadian TV providers.

How to watch Billions season 5 in Australia

Aussie fans, you can also watch Billions season 5 on the same day as the U.S. debut. You just need to subscribe to the streaming service Stan. Check out their 30-day free trial.

Billions season 5 cast

All three lead actors are back for Billions season 5: Damien Lewis as hedge fund billionaire Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, Paul Giamatti as NY Attorney General Chuck Rhoades and Maggie Siff as Axe Capital performance coach Wendy Rhoades.

Also returning are:

Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason -- analyst at Axe Capital who formed Taylor Mason Capital

David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner -- COO of Axe Capital

Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades, Sr. -- Chuck's wealthy and politically connected father

Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker -- an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty -- Chuck's former protege at the U.S. Attorney's office

Kelly AuCoin as "Dollar" Bill Stearn -- a portfolio manager at Axe Capital

As for other characters who've made recurred or made appearances in the past, some who may show up in season 5 include:

Malin Åkerman as Lara Axelrod -- Bobby's ex-wife

Malachi Weir as Lonnie Watley -- AUSA

Terry Kinney as Hall -- a fixer on Axelrod's payroll

Glenn Fleshler as Orrin Bach -- Axe's lawyer

Stephen Kunken as Ari Spyros -- head of compliance at Axe Capital

Jerry O'Connell as Steven Birch -- a rival hedge fund manager

Christopher Denham as Oliver Dake -- U.S. Attorney for Eastern New York

Daniel K. Isaac as Ben Kim -- Axe Capital employee

Rob Morrow as Adam DeGiulio -- judge in the Southern District of New York

Matt Servitto as New York Governor Bob Sweeney

And here are the new Billions season 5 cast members: