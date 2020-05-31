How to watch Killing Eve season 3 finale online: Episode 8 start time and channel

Killing Eve start time channel, season 3 Cast, Crew Start time: Tomorrow (Sunday, May 31) at, 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC

Returning cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell

New cast: Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones)

Lead writer: Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead)

Exec Producers: Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote, Sandra Oh

Run-time: Hour-long episodes

It's almost time watch Killing Eve season 3 episode 8 conclude this season. Entitled "Are You Leading Or Am I?" this episode is as highly anticipated as any other, for reasons including ballroom dancing.

We'll do our best to keep this spoiler free, but let's just say what we all know about this episode. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) appear to be bringing their spy-vs-spy web of calamity to the dance floor, if the below teaster is to be believed. Yes, even though these two were seemingly meant to be kept apart, even spies aren't great at social distancing.

While season 3 didn't bring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) back as a writer, she publicly voiced her support for new lead writer Susanne Heathcote: "I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands."

Interestingly enough, we already know the name of the lead writer who's taking over for Killing Eve season 4. Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) has been signed on for the next season, which is expected to go into production "later this year" according to AMC.

Heathcote gave Neal a vote of confidence, saying "After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I'm so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent ... I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura's going to do with this world and the characters in it."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Killing Eve season 3 episode 8, including a preview sneak peek, online.

Does Amazon Prime or Netflix have Killing Eve season 3?

While Killing Eve executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is on Amazon Prime Video, Killing Eve doesn't come with your Prime membership.

While Killing Eve executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is on Amazon Prime Video, Killing Eve doesn't come with your Prime membership.

Sadly, Netflix has yet to get its hands on Killing Eve, including new seasons. That would be great, right? Well, it turns out Hulu is the home of all things Eve and Villainelle.

How can I watch Killing Eve season 3 with a VPN?

If by some chance, Killing Eve isn't available in your country — we all love the show's tourist escapism, but nobody likes to be far from home — you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Killing Eve season 3 no matter where you are.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How do I watch Killing Eve season 3 in the US?

Killing Eve season 3 episode 8 airs at 9 p.m. Eastern this Sunday on AMC. If you cut the cord, you can watch Killing Eve on multiple live TV streaming services. While AMC is included on YouTube TV, we recommend Sling TV for those trying to pick the right place to start.

Sling TV includes AMC, as well as the Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

How can I watch Killing Eve season 3 in the UK

Folks in the UK wait one more day to watch Killing Eve season 3. Episodes arrive on Mondays at 6am on BBC iPlayer, before landing on BBC One less than a week later, on Sundays at 9 p.m. — which means, yes, BBC One is getting episodes on a one week delay compared to the U.S.

How to watch Killing Eve season 3 in Canada

Canada gets Killing Eve season 3 right after the US does. The CTV Drama channel broadcasts Killing Eve at 10 p.m. Eastern on Sundays, starting April 12.

How to watch Killing Eve seasons 1 and 2

In the U.S., you can stream seasons 1 and 2 of Killing Eve on Hulu., which has a 1-month free trial.

Folks in the U.K. have two options for how to watch Killing Eve. The past series are on both Sky Go and the BBC iPlayer.