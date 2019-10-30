How to Watch the 2019 World Series: Live Stream Astros vs. Nationals Game 7

The two best words in sports are "Game Seven," and we're about to get exactly that with the 2019 World Series. The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals are all square at three wins apiece, with the final game tonight (Oct. 30) deciding who wins baseball's championship. This is something baseball fans are not going to want to miss.

And thanks to the many streaming options available, you don't have to miss a pitch of Game 7 of the World Series. Here's how to watch tonight's decisive Astros-Nationals showdown.

When can I watch the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals?

After a week's worth of games, we've got just one World Series game remaining — Game 7. The winner of tonight's match-up in Houston will be the world champions of baseball.

Game 7 between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fox has the broadcast rights in the U.S. so if you've got a TV set and an HDTV antenna, you're good to go. In Canada, Sportsnet will broadcast the World Series, while BT Sport handles coverage in the UK.

2019 World Series Astros vs Nationals Schedule, Scores Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1

Game 6: Washington 7, Houston 2

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

How can I use a VPN to watch the 2019 World Series?

Traveling during tonight's decisive World Series game? You can still watch the Astros face the Nationals for the World Series title. Just turn to a virtual private network, or VPN, to surf the web like you would back home with access to the same streaming options you'd normally have.

We've looked at many different services and after doing some extensive testing, our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. It performed well in our testing, and its customer service is top-notch. But you have other VPN choices as well — here's a closer look at our top picks.

How can I live stream Astros vs Nationals World Series games?

Every World Series game between the Astros and Nationals will be available on Fox Sports Go, the broadcaster's steaming website, and Game 7 is no exception. If you've got a smartphone, you can download the Fox Sports Go app (Android, iOS) and stream World Series games on the go.

There's a catch, though. You'll need to sign in with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider. So if you've cut out cable TV from your life, you can't use the Fox Sports Go streaming options.

Can I live stream Astros vs Nationals World Series games without a cable subscription?

There is a way to stream the World Series games if you've given up cable, but you will need to sign up for a subscription streaming service to do so. The good news is that many of these services offer free trial that will cover the remaining games in the 2019 World Series. Pick a service that includes Fox, and you'll be able to either stream the games through that service or use your login credentials to watch the game via Fox Sports Go.

These services are all compatible with Fox's streaming site, and many of them will also include your local Fox affiliate among their channels. (Double-check to make sure that the Fox channel in your area is supported.) We've dropped PlayStation Vue from this list, as Sony announced its streaming service will be shut down.

What to watch for during the 2019 World Series

We were promised strong starting pitching in this World Series, but that didn't materialize until Game 4 when unlikely hero Jose Urquidy shut down the Nationals for five innings. Gerrit Cole of Houston was also pretty dominant in Game 5, as was Stephen Strasburg in helping Washington win Game 7.

Tonight's decisive game sees a great matchup of pitchers. Max Scherzer, scratched due to injury before Game 5, will take the mound for Washington, with Zack Greinke getting the start for Houston.

The Astros are looking for their second World Series title in three years. This is the first time the Nationals have ever played in the Fall Classic.

An Astros win tonight would complete a rare comeback in baseball. Since the World Series switched to a two-three-two format for home and away games, the team that's lost the first two games at home has only won the World Series three times, with the New York Yankees pulling off the feat most recently back in 1996.

We've already seen history made in this series. Over the first six games, the visiting team has won every one, the first time that's ever happened in a best-of-seven World Series.