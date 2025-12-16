<a id="elk-a4c6d3d9-3e8a-43be-b51a-d5602ff2cbae"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-3rd-ashes-test-match-2">Welcome to the 3rd Ashes Test match!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="8729bac4-155f-4671-a09f-a6ce44b9ef67"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="R9S3THxXTDMcsm4phEwXLb" name="Ben Stokes" alt="ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 16: England captain Ben Stokes speaks to the BBC after a press conference at Adelaide Oval on December 16, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/R9S3THxXTDMcsm4phEwXLb.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="7200bd2d-91c2-4f9c-b9e8-8cf4a668f02d">The Ashes returns today as Australia edge ever closer to retaining the urn. Successive victories, achieved without the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have put them on the brink of another comfortable home series win.</p><p>For England, it is a familiar story Down Under. However, they now find themselves with nothing to lose &mdash; and under those circumstances, Bazball could yet prove dangerous.</p>\n