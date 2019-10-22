How to Watch the 2019 World Series: Stream Astros vs. Nationals Game 1

The 2019 Major League Baseball season has reached its ultimate moment, with the World Series getting underway tonight (Oct. 22). The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in tonight's opener as the American and National League pennant winners face off in this year's Fall Classic. It's a match-up that features plenty of stars, from Houston's Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve to Washington's Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto, so you won't want to miss a single pitch when the Astros and Nationals face each other.

And thanks to assorted streaming options, you don't have to. Here's how to stream every game in the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, starting with Game 1.

When can I watch the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals?

The World Series gets underway tonight with Game 1 getting underway from Houston at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It's a best-of-seven series, so the series could wrap up on Oct. 25 if one of the teams sweeps the first four games or Oct. 30 if things are extended to a decisive seventh game.

All games will air on Fox in the U.S. That means if you've got a TV set and an HDTV antenna, you're good to go. In Canada, Sportsnet will broadcast the World Series, while BT Sport handles coverage in the UK.

Here's when you can watch all the Astros vs. Nationals games in the 2019 World Series.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (if necessary)

How can I use a VPN to watch the 2019 World Series?

Traveling during this year's World Series? You don't have to miss any of the games between the Astros and Nationals. Instead, you can turn to a virtual private network, or VPN, to surf the web like you would back home with access to the same streaming options you'd normally have.

We've looked at many different services and after doing some extensive testing, our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. It performed well in our testing, and its customer service is top-notch. But you have other VPN choices as well — here's a closer look at our top picks.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries so finding a connection won't be an issue. We liked how the service performed when tested it, and ExpressVPN's customer service is very responsive. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

IPVanish: With IPVanish, you can connect up to 10 devices at once, so it's a good option for travelers. A special offer cuts the monthly rate to $7.50 and you can save even more by opting for a longer plan.

TunnelBear: If you just need a VPN for the World Series, consider TunnelBear. It's not the best-performing VPN out there, but its $9.99 monthly cost is pretty cheap, if you don't see yourself needing a long-term contract. TunnelBear is also user-friendly enough for novices to use.

How can I stream any 2019 World Series games?

Every World Series game between the Astros and Nationals will be available on Fox Sports Go, the broadcaster's steaming website. If you've got a smartphone, you can download the Fox Sports Go app (Android, iOS) and stream World Series games on the go.

There's a catch, though. You'll need to sign in with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider. So if you've cut out cable TV from your life, you can't use the Fox Sports Go streaming options.

Can I stream the 2019 World Series without a cable subscription?

There is a way to stream the World Series games if you've given up cable, but you will need to sign up for a subscription streaming service to do so. (The good news is that many of these services offer free trial, though no trial runs longer than a week, which would be an issue if the World Series extends to seven games.) Pick a service that includes Fox, and you'll be able to either stream the games through that service or use your login credentials to watch the game via Fox Sports Go.

These services are all compatible with Fox's streaming site, and many of them will also include your local Fox affiliate among their channels. (Double-check to make sure that the Fox channel in your area is supported.)

Fubo.TV: You'll find Fox as well as FS1, Fox's sports channel, in the mix of channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month package. A cloud DVR feature means you can record World Series games to watch later.

Hulu: The live tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes Fox, as well as FS1 and FS2. There's a cloud DVR feature here, too.

PlayStation Vue: The cheapest package for Playstation's streaming seervice — Access — costs $50 a month, and includes Fox, FS1 and FS2.

Sling TV: Sling only carriers local channels in some markets, but you can log into Fox Sports Go with your Sling credentials. That's good because Sling is awfully cheap — its blue tier, which includes FS1, costs $25 a month. A promotion lowers the cost to $15 for the first month of service.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV features 70 channels, including Fox, in its $50 monthly service. You get a cloud DVR feature for recording things to watch later.

What to watch for during the 2019 World Series

Pitching figures to be on display in this World Series, as both the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals feature first-rate starters. Houston's Gerrit Cole gets the nod in Game 1 against Max Scherzer of Washington. The Astros have Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke waiting to pitch the next games while Washington can counter with Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

The Astros had the best record in baseball and enjoy home field advantage for the World Series. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the divisional round while finishing off the New York Yankees in six games during the American League Championship Series. The Nationals had to first win a wildcard game against the Milwaukee Brewers before upsetting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round. Washington swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League pennant.

The Astros are looking for their second World Series title in three years. This is the first time the Nationals have ever played in the Fall Classic.

The Astros are heavily favored to win the World Series.