You've probably learned how to use Zoom, but do you know how to get Snapchat filters on Zoom? Or that it was even possible?

Despite the uptick in security issues with Zoom, the video conferencing app is still one of the most popular ways people are staying in touch with colleagues, friends and family while stuck at home.

As one of the best video chat apps, Zoom makes it easy to set up a conference call from your device. If you know how to join a Zoom meeting, you can participate in virtual work meetings, fitness classes, happy hours and more.

But once the novelty of Zoom has worn off, you'll probably be interested in adding the hearts, characters and other funny Snapchat-esque filters to your video, to make all of those online gatherings way more entertaining.

This is on top of Zoom's other big feature, which we covered in our how to change your Zoom background story. Options include the fiery 'this is fine' meme or famous sitcom couches (or any other of the best free Zoom backgrounds). Combining filters and backgrounds is likely an easy way to leave you and your call mates cracking up for as long as you're on the line.

Snapchat filters for Zoom are a great way to mix up your Zoom calls (and one of the ways Zoom stands out in our Zoom vs Google Hangouts face-off). While the filters aren't offered directly through Zoom, it's simple to get them to use for your next video chat.

You'll need to download Snap Camera, a product from Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc., to bring filters to life in your Zoom calls. Snap Camera has been available since 2018, letting users mix up their video chats with lenses made popular by Snapchat.

Here's how to get Snapchat filters on Zoom.

How to get Snapchat filters on Zoom

Download Snap Camera to your PC or Mac. You'll need to agree to the privacy policy and enter your email address to access the download. Complete the installation process, accepting the app's camera and microphone permissions. Select a filter from the Snap Camera window that appears once you've finished installing the app.

(Image credit: Snap Inc.)

Close and re-open Zoom on your computer.

Choose Snap Camera in the video settings of the Zoom preferences. You should now see your selected filter in your video preview.

(Image credit: Future)

To change your Snapchat filter in Zoom, keep Snap Camera open and shuffle through the collection of lenses available on the app. Your webcam is using the feed from Snap Camera for your video call, so whatever filter you see in Snap Camera is also being seen by the other members in your Zoom meeting.

Now that you've learned how to add Snapchat filters to your Zoom call, check our our guide for how to keep trolls out of Zoom meetings. The last thing you need is for some ne'er-do-well messing with your fun.