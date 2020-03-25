Many are trying to figure out how to join a Zoom meeting, and we're ready to help them out. As an ever-increasing amount of at-home-workers, students, teachers and groups of family and friends learn of Zoom by word of mouth, we're not surprised that they're trying to figure out how to make it work both on desktop and mobile.

Millions of people are using Zoom, one of the best video chat apps and teleconferencing software solutions, due to the coronavirus pandemic's shelter in place and social distancing regulations. Learn how to join a Zoom meeting, whether it's for work, an online class or talking to family and friends.

Zoom has experienced a huge spike in popularity; the company said that downloads for the app rose 1,270% between February 22 and March 22. So with more people using Zoom than ever before, we've put together both a how to use Zoom guide and this step by step guide on how to join a Zoom meeting.

How to join a Zoom meeting: What are the requirements?

To join a Zoom meeting, a host first has to create a meeting and share the invite URL or meeting ID. You do not need a Zoom login to join a meeting, all you need is that meeting URL or ID.

Once the host starts the meeting, participants can join unless the host enabled the option allowing participants to join before the host arrives.

Alternatively, as we note below, you can sign up for Zoom with your contact info, and then your fellow Zoom users can use those details to 'call' you without an invite URL.

How to join a Zoom meeting on desktop by downloading the app

Download the Zoom desktop app on your Mac or PC. Open the Zoom app. Click join a meeting. Enter the meeting ID and your name, and set audio/video permissions.

How to join a Zoom meeting on desktop via meeting invite link

Click on the meeting invite URL that the host shared via email or text. Open the Zoom app. Approve the request for permission to use your computer's audio and camera.

Depending on the meeting's set-up, you may enter the meeting right away, you may need to wait for the host to arrive first or you may be placed into a waiting room that the host controls.

How to join a Zoom meeting on mobile (iPhone, Android)

(Image credit: Zoom)

Download the Zoom app for iOS or for Android on Google Play, and set it up using your contact information — which the host can use to "call" you. Then, either Your app will ring when the host "calls" you (Accept the call)

or Open the mobile app. Tap on "Join a Meeting." Enter the meeting ID and your name and set audio/video permissions.

or Tap on the meeting invite URL that the host shared via email or text, which will open the Zoom app. The app may ask for permission to use your phone's camera.

Again, depending on the meeting's set-up, you may enter the meeting right away, you may need to wait for the host to arrive first or you may be placed into a waiting room that the host controls.