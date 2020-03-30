Zoom has quickly become the go-to resource for people who want to communicate with colleagues, family members, and friends. But for many, it's also a new tool that has features you might not easily know how to use.

With more people using Zoom than ever before, we've put together a general how to use Zoom guide and more specific step-by-step guides on how to set up a Zoom meeting, how to join a Zoom meeting and how to see everyone on Zoom.

One of the most important features in Zoom is the ability to share your screen with others. It allows you to collaborate with colleagues on something you're working on or illustrate an activity or anything else you want to show those who are on the other side of the call.

Best of all, sharing your screen in Zoom is one of the program's easiest features to use.

Read on for how to share your screen in Zoom in just a few simple steps.

How to share your screen on Zoom: The quick way

1. Open up Zoom on your computer and make sure you're logged in.

2. On the main page, you'll see the option to join a meeting, host a meeting, schedule a meeting or Share Screen. Select Share Screen.

(Image credit: Zoom)

3. Upon choosing Share Screen, Zoom will ask you to input your Sharing Key or Meeting ID. Input either identifier and you'll immediately start sharing your screen with others in that meeting.

(Image credit: Zoom)

How to share your screen on Zoom within a meeting

1. Join or start a Zoom meeting.

2. In your meeting, you'll see a selection of meeting controls, including the ability to mute your voice, start and stop video, and more. Select the green Share Screen icon.

(Image credit: Zoom)

3. Choose the screen you want to share. Click the screen on your computer that you want to share.

(Image credit: Zoom)

4. Click share.