Best free Zoom backgrounds

Free Zoom Zoom background #1: This is fine

(Image credit: Zoommeetingbackgrounds.com)

ZoomMeetingBackgrounds.com offers more than 30 free virtual backgrounds to use on Zoom. The best Zoom background has to be KC Green's "This is fine" dog meme. Seems about right for these times.

Free Zoom background #2: Conference call bingo

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva is an online design tool that offers free virtual background templates that you can customize. Our favorite is this conference call bingo sheet.

Free Zoom background #3: Name placard

(Image credit: Canva)

You can also opt for a simpler route on Canva, like making a name placard.

Free Zoom background #4: Conference room

(Image credit: Photo by Nastuh Abootalebi on Unsplash)

Unsplash is a library of free, high-quality stock images. They offer a range of potential backgrounds, you can appear as if you're in a real conference room.

Free Zoom background #5: On the road

(Image credit: Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash)

Unsplash's collection of free Zoom backgrounds also features iconic landmarks and beautiful landscapes, like this one of a road in Iceland.

Free Zoom background #6: Friends, Monica's apartment

(Image credit: Modsy)

E-interior design service Modsy has recreated famous pop culture homes, so you can look like you're in Monica's apartment from Friends. Download the high-res version.

Free Zoom background #7: Seinfeld's apartment

(Image credit: Modsy)

Try this Modsy's re-creation of Jerry Seinfeld's apartment. Download the high-res version.

Free Zoom background #8: The Golden Girls kitchen

(Image credit: Modsy)

Golden Girls fans will enjoy Modsy's recreation of the iconic kitchen. Download the high-res version.

Free Zoom background #9: The Simpsons couch

(Image credit: Fox)

Various brands and TV shows have been sharing free Zoom backgrounds. Fox tweeted out this image of The Simpsons couch in the animated show's living room.

Free Zoom background #10: Netflix shows

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix tweeted several free Zoom backgrounds, including one of the plexiglass cage in You, Lara Jean Covey's bedroom in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and a pod from the dating series Love Is Blind.

(Image credit: Netflix)

