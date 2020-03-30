Millions of people are using Zoom for video calls but you can also learn how to chat on Zoom, so you can send text to your fellow Zoom meeting attendees.

Everyone is using Zoom, one of the best video chat apps and teleconferencing software solutions, while they're staying at home for work meetings or personal calls with friends and family.

While you're in a Zoom meeting, you can chat with other participants. You can send a group chat message or send a private message to an individual. Zoom chat is a great way to share links, clarify something said on the video call or post lists or large blocks of text.

While you're in a Zoom meeting, you can chat with other participants. You can send a group chat message or send a private message to an individual. Zoom chat is a great way to share links, clarify something said on the video call or post lists or large blocks of text.

Zoom chat is available unless the host has disabled the function for the meeting or webinar. The host can also set limitations on chat, so that attendees can chat with everyone, with only the host or with a specific set of panelists.

Read on for our guide on how to chat in Zoom.

How to chat in Zoom (desktop client)

Download the Zoom desktop client for Mac or Windows. Open the client and start or join a meeting. Click Chat in the meeting controls bar at the bottom of the client. The chat window will open on the right. Type a message into the chat box or click on the drop down next to "To:" if you want to message a specific person. When new chat messages are sent, a preview of the message will appear and the Chat button will flash orange. Click the button to view the chat window.

How to chat in Zoom (mobile app)

Download the Zoom app for iOS or Android. Open the app and start or join a meeting. Tap the screen to make the controls bar appear. Tap on Participants. At the bottom of the list, tap Chat. Type your message and tap Send. If you want to send to a specific person, tap the arrow next to "Send to:" and choose from the list. When new chat messages are sent, they will be displayed at the bottom of the screen. Tap Participants, then Chat to view them.

How to chat in Zoom as a host

As the host of a Zoom meeting, you have control over the chat function. You can disable chat for all participants or disable private chat (so people can't send private messages). You can also set limitations so that participants can message only the host or message a group of panelists on a webinar.

