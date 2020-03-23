You can visually get away if you can change your Zoom background. Yes, everyone is Zoom, Zoom, Zooming due to the coronavirus pandemic's shelter in place and social distancing regulations. And if you've been using Zoom, you may be wondering how to change your Zoom background.

Millions of people are using Zoom, the popular video chat and teleconferencing app, to join work from home meetings, participate in online classes and talk to family and friends. Many have discovered the setting that allows you to add a virtual background, which swaps out the real-life background with a video or image. No green screen is required.

The virtual background is a fun way to mix up your Zoom calls. So, your call participants can see you in a tropical beach setting, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge or even in outer space. Zoom offers a few default virtual backgrounds, or you can upload your own image to change your Zoom background to something more personal.

How to change your Zoom background on the desktop app

Download the Zoom app for Mac or Windows Open the app and sign in. Click your profile picture, then click on Settings. In the left menu bar, click on the Virtual Background tab (if you don't see this tab, log in to the Zoom website, go to Settings and toggle on Virtual Background). In the Virtual Background tab, select one of Zoom's defaults or upload your own image. If you have a green screen set-up, you can select that option. To add your own image or video, click the + icon to upload from your computer.

How to change your Zoom background on the mobile app

Download the Zoom app for iOS to your iPhone or iPad Open the app, sign in and join a meeting. Tap the three dots at the bottom right to open the More menu. Tap Virtual Background. Select one of Zoom's defaults or upload your own.

Where can I find Zoom backgrounds to upload?

If you don't have any images of your own to upload as a Zoom background, check out ZoomMeetingBackgrounds.com which offers 30-plus free backgrounds.