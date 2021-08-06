Google Pixel 5a leaker just tipped release date, price and full specs

While Google has just turbocharged interest in its upcoming flagship Pixel 6 smartphones due later this year, established leaker Jon Prosser claims to have full details of the company’s next budget smartphone, the Pixel 5a .

The Pixel 5a, already confirmed by Google in the face of rumors that it may be scrapped due to chip shortages , will be arriving on Thursday August 26, according to Prosser on his Front Page Tech site. Google previously confirmed that availability will be limited to just the U.S. and Japan, and it sounds like even in these territories it’ll be a small scale release, with Prosser stating that it’ll only be available online and in brick-and-mortar Google stores.

Prosser reinforced the long-held rumor that Google could be sticking with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip that powered the last-generation Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 handsets. And the leaker said the phone will have 6GB RAM, a 6.4-inch display, and buyers will able to choose between 60Hz or 90Hz operation. Apparently, the Pixel a will only come in a “Mostly Black” color.

The handset will reportedly include a 4,560 mAh battery. If confirmed, that represents a big step up from all three of the 2020 Pixel family members, which had capacities of 3,140mAh ( Pixel 4a ), 3,855 mAh ( Pixel 4a 5G ) and 4,080 mAh ( Pixel 5 ) respectively. You might have to make do with a standard USB-C charger, however, as Prosser claimed that wireless charging won’t be supported as it was with the Pixel 4a 5G.

To make up for that mild disappointment, Prosser said that the Pixel 5a will retain the headphone jack, as well as an IP67 rating. Fans of photography could also be pleased to hear that it's tipped to have the same camera as last year’s Pixel 5, which punched well above its price point in terms of photography quality.

Finally, Prosser claims that the Pixel 5a will arrive at $450. If true, that prices it between the Pixel 4a ($349) and Pixel 4a 5G ($499).

How much stock should you put in Prosser’s words? While nothing is certain with leakers (as Prosser well knows, having shaved his eyebrows as penance for a mistake earlier this year ), he is one of the most reliable around, and his early Pixel 6 design leaks were recently proved correct by Google.

And in this matter he seems very sure, writing: “Due to the sources who provided this information, I’m confident that these are finalized details for the device and we’ll be seeing it later on this month.”

We’ll know for sure in just under three weeks.