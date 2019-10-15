Pixel 4 XL: Google's Big-Screen Phone Gets Smarter

At an event designed to show off Google's latest hardware, a lot of the focus when talking about the latest Pixel phones centered around Google's software. And if you're a fan of larger phones like the Pixel 4 XL, you likely won't mind.

Like the smaller Pixel 4, the Pixel 4 XL includes a miniature radar sensor that not only lets you unlock the phone with your face, but also control things with gestures. There's a new Record app that promises real-time translation. And Google Assistant has been integrated into the phone's software, letting you control more things with your voice.

All that's packed into a phone with a large 6.3-inch AMOLED panel that also happens to have a 90-Hz refresh rate. And because this is Google we're talking about, even the refresh rate is smart enough to adjust itself dynamically, depending on what it is you're doing.

Here's a closer look at the Pixel 4 XL. (We've also got the details on the Pixel 4, which apart from screen size and battery is more or less identical to the Pixel 4 XL.)

Pixel 4 XL price and availability

The Pixel 4 XL costs $899/£839 for the basic 64GB storage version, which goes up to $999 for the 128GB version. These are the same prices as the same storage versions of the Pixel 3 XL cost last year, so kudos to Google for keeping the price steady when smartphone prices seem to be climbing every higher. You can get any of these in a choice of three colors — Just Black, Clearly White and the limited edition Oh So Orange.

Like the Pixel 4, the 4 XL ships on Oct. 24, though you can pre-order the phone now. For the first time ever, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be available from every major U.S. carrier. (Previously, you either had to buy the phone through Verizon or Google's store.)

Pixel 4 XL specs (Image credit: Google) Price: $899 Display (resolution): 6.3 inches Quad HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate (1440 x 3040) Rear camera(s): 12MP main, 16MP telephoto (4K video) Front camera(s): 8MP (1080p video) CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Expandable: No Battery: 3700 mAh Security: Face unlock Size: 2.9 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches (7.3 x 16 x 0.7 cm) Weight: 6.8 ounces (193 g) Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Pixel 4 XL design

The Pixel 4 XL is a familiar shape, but the details within the outlines have changed. There's a new rounded square camera bump containing the rear cameras, and the front is dominated by a large bezel, which may look a little old fashioned but is required to fit in all of the radar and camera technology that Google has added.

At the top and bottom you'll find the two parts of the stereo speakers system, which Google promise will give great audio.

Pixel 4 XL display

The screen on the Pixel 4 XL is the same size as it was on the Pixel 3 XL — 6.3 inches. What is new however, other than swapping the notch for a larger bezel, is the 90-Hz refresh rate.

We've experienced a faster refresh rate before on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T, and it's a wonderful, super smooth experience to use either of those phones. One major difference with the Pixel 4 XL is that Google says the phone will adjust the refresh rate depending on what you're doing, using 90-Hz only when it will benefit the user experience in order to save battery life.

Pixel 4 XL cameras

At long last, the Pixel 4 XL has a second rear camera in the form of a 16MP telephoto lens, which joins the 12MP standard sensor we've seen on previous Pixels along with a "hyper spectral" sensor. This changed hardware has been joined by a refreshed camera app, the ability to control the brightness and contrast of the image with Dual Exposure controls, plus some new software tweaks allowing for better portrait shots, low-light images (including the night sky if you're patient), and action shots when you're trying to catch a fast moving object. You can also see how all of Google's processing looks before you press the shutter button thanks to Live HDR+ displaying a customized image in the viewfinder.

On the front, you only have a single camera this time, down from the two sensors on the Pixel 3.

Pixel 4 XL performance

The processor at the heart of the Pixel 4 XL is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. It's a great chip, and can be found in many of the high-end phones released this year. While it would have been nice to get the Snapdragon 855 Plus, as featured in the OnePlus 7T series and the Asus ROG Phone 2, the standard 855 has plenty of power to give.

The Pixel 4 XL also comes with 6GB of RAM, the most ever found in a Pixel series phone. It looks a little anaemic on paper when you think about the 12GB RAM monsters like the OnePlus 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, but chances are you won't notice a lack of speed when you're using the phone normally thanks to smart software engineering.

Pixel 4 XL Motion Sense

The Pixel 4 XL's air gestures, called Motion Sense by Google, lets you control the phone's functions with a wave of your hand. You can silence a phone call or notification, or skip music tracks without picking up the phone thanks to the Soli radar system built into the front bezel that can detect your swipes. Google say that the phone is smart enough to recognize gestures meant to control the phone versus regular gestures, but that's something we'll have to confirm for ourselves.

Motion Sense also lets the Pixel know if you're nearby, shutting down if you step away from the phone and waking up when you return. And if you're concerned about privacy, you can turn Motion Sense on and off at will, and all the processing is done on-device.

Pixel 4 XL Face unlock

Thanks to the radar system described above, Google has now brought face unlocking to the Pixel 4 XL, replacing the previous Pixel Imprint fingerprint ID system. This feature used to be unique to Apple's iPhone, but now Huawei's Mate 30 and the Pixel 4 series have caught up with this convenient but secure method of securing your phone.

Google promise its take on face unlocking is the fastest system ever, with the phone preparing the camera as you pick up the device, skipping the usual step of waking up the phone by tapping the display or lock button.

Pixel 4 XL Google Assistant and software

One of the big additions to the Pixel 4 is a new Recorder app. It can transcribe audio in real time as you record and then you can search through the transcripts for phrases, and enter recordings at the moment they’re said. All of this is done on device too, so no internet connection is required (and your recordings stay private).

The Pixel 4 XL will run on Android 10, the latest version of Google's OS, and with all the features that includes.

Google touted a brand new version of its voice-powered digital assistant that's more deeply integrated into the OS. That means you'll be able to use Google Assistant to control more of the phone as well as third-party apps. In an one stage demo, Sabrina Ellis, director of product at Google, showed off multitasking features where she was able to summon the assistant by squeezing the sides of the phone, summon up on musician's Twitter page, look up concert dates, share those dates with a friend and head to Ticketmaster to buy tickets — all using her voice.

If you're into gaming, and want to try out Google's Stadia game streaming service, then the Pixel 4 series is the first phone that will be able to use it, letting you game anywhere you have an internet connection.

Pixel 4 XL battery

The 3,700 mAh battery in the Pixel 4 XL is a small upgrade on the Pixel 3 XL's 3420 mAh power pack. Hopefully the extra capacity, plus upgrades to the phone's power management system, will mean a much better battery life.

With 18W fast-charging, and 10W wireless charging, you have two speedy ways to keep your Pixel 4 topped up.

Pixel 4 XL outlook

The Pixel 4 XL looks like a substantial upgrade on the Pixel 3 XL, and more importantly like a strong competitor for the flagship smartphone market. We're currently getting some hands-on time with the phone and will update this story with more of our impressions.