Google Pixel 5a 5G just confirmed for this year — Google denies cancellation rumors

Google says that the Pixel 5a 5G will launch later this year, denying reports of its cancellation. A spokesperson issued the following comment, as reported by 9to5Google:

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced.” — A Google spokesperson."

In essence, the Pixel 5a 5G may not be coming to other markets, but it is definitely not cancelled.

Initially, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that his sources told him that Google had canceled the Pixel 5a due to chip shortages that have affected several industries.

Android Central also reported that the Pixel 5a is dead. The site said that the "global chip shortage has seen to its demise." It even claimed that it's info was "confirmed twice."

We currently anticipate that we'll hear more about the Pixel 5a at the upcoming Google I/O 2021 conference next month (May 18 through 20).

We expect the Pixel 5a 5G to be a 2021 iteration on the excellent Pixel 4a, complete with a processor upgrade, perhaps some camera improvements, and 5G support. Previous leaks had suggested that the phone would look like a carbon copy of its predecessor, which was fine with us. The simplicity and minimalism of the Pixel 4a increased its charm and draw.

The Pixel 5a 5G also use the same optics as the Pixel 5 before it, including an ultrawide lens. Though that might have been too much to ask in a sub-$400 phone, Google has made a point of providing the best photography experiences possible in the different Pixel price points.

We expect to hear more about the Pixel 5a in the coming weeks as Google I/O nears.