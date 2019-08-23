Galaxy Note 10 on Sale Today: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are on sale as of today (Aug 23), and there's a lot to these two new flagships. Both phones offer new S Pen capabilities, pro-grade video features and the sleekest designs we've seen in years.

But how do these phones stack up to each other and the competition? And how do you score a good deal? Here's your cheat sheet to Samsung's new phablets.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus wows with its 6.8-inch display, long battery life and mesmerizing Aura Glow finish. See our full Galaxy Note 10 Plus review and benchmarks.

If you prefer a smaller 6.3-inch screen and a more compact design, check out our hands-on review of the regular Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 is cheaper and smaller than the Note 10 Plus, but that's not all. Read up on all of the key differences before you buy.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10: What Should You Buy?

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have a fair amount in common with the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but there's also key differences. Here's how they compare.

At $949 and $1,099 for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, these are very premium phones. But you can score big discounts with our deals roundup.

The Galaxy Note 10 packs a beefy 4,300 mAh battery. Here's how long it lasts versus the Android competition and iPhone.

The Note 10 Plus has four rear cameras to the Pixel 3 XL's one. But that doesn't mean Samsung's camera phone is better.

Protect your investment (hopefully without covering it up too much) with a sturdy and sleek case for your Note 10 or or Note 10 Plus.