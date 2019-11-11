Disney Plus launch time: Here's when the streaming fun begins

We've known for months that Disney Plus launches tomorrow (Nov. 12), but I've wondered what time will the service live? We just found out and it appears only a select few will benefit from staying up late, so most can actually get some sleep.

You can find the time (this was sleuthed by Tech Radar) by adding the remaining hours and minutes from the countdown timers at Disney's Marvel and Star Wars pages. That's how I figured out I'll need to up, awake and alert at 6:00 am Eastern when Disney Plus will go live.

Yep, that means I'm watching episode 1 of The Mandalorian with my coffee. Since the service will likely launch around the world at the same time, we can safely believe that the service will hit at 3:00 a.m. Pacific, 5 a.m. Central and 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Other recent bits of Disney Plus news include Amazon Fire TV finally getting added to the launch devices list (large corporations make nice, eventually) and Avengers: Endgame joining the day 1 library.

Wondering how popular Disney Plus will be? Reports suggest the service already has a million subscribers, via pre-orders. If you're not one of that million yet, and you're trying to save on yet another subscription service, check out our Disney Plus deals page to learn about the Verizon discount and the Hulu/ESPN+ bundle.

