Braves vs Astros live stream: How to watch World Series Game 6 online

The Braves vs Astros live stream catches a Houston team with new wind in their sails after their come-from-behind, 9-5 victory in game five. Now they will look to push this series at least one more game and force a game seven after this MLB live stream.

Braves vs Astros time, tv channel The Braves vs Astros game is Tuesday (Nov. 2).

• Time — 8:09 p.m. ET / 5:09 p.m. PT / 1:09 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The World Series is back in Houston with game six getting underway Tuesday night. The Astros are putting Luis Garcia on the hill, while the Braves are going with Max Fried. Both will be making their second start of the series.

Fried would like to bounce back from his first start. The lefty allowed six runs on seven hits in game two, as the Astros were able to manufacture runs without the use of the longball. Fried took the loss in game two with the Astros going on to a 7-2 win.

Garcia started game three in Atlanta and took the loss in a close 2-0 Braves win. He went just 3.2 innings while surrendering one run on three hits and issued four walks. Overall he's posted a 7.62 ERA in four starts this postseason.

At the plate Carlos Correa will look to pick up from where he left off in game five where he went 3-for-5 with two RBI's for Houston. The Braves will once again look to Travis d'Arnaud to produce as he is leading the team and the series with a .350 batting average. Atlanta's catcher also has two homers in the series.

The Astros forced a game six by taking advantage of the inexperience of the Braves' starter Sunday night. Atlanta started 25-year-old Tucker Davidson despite never having pitched in the postseason and his last regular season start was back on June 15th. Davidson went two innings for Atlanta surrendering four runs on two hits and three walks.

Then the Braves usually solid bullpen showed some cracks. The "Night Shift" as Atlanta's bullpen has become known, allowed five runs on 10 hits. A.J. Minter was charged for three runs, while Drew Smyly allowed two.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites in game six. The over/under is 9 runs.

How to watch Braves vs Astros live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Braves vs Astros live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Braves vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Astros is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Astros game is Tuesday (Nov. 2) at 8:09 p.m. ET.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Braves vs Astros live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Sling TV Sling TV's $35 Sling Blue + Sports Extra is the best option for streaming the whole MLB post-season, with Fox in select markets, MLB Network, ESPN and the Turner channels including TBS. View Deal

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Braves vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Astros live across the pond at 1:09 a.m. local BST Wednesday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet.