Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2020: $119 Apple Watch 3

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are giving discounts to every model in Apple's wearable lineup. Why? Well, 2020 is the perfect year to buy an Apple Watch, as more and more people are looking to take care of their physical health.

The real star of Black Friday Apple Watch deals is the Apple Watch Series 3 for $119 at Walmart, which has gone in and out of stock. Target also has the Apple Watch 3 for just $119, but you'll need to refresh to check stock and may need to pick up in store.

Right now there are Black Friday Apple Watch deals on the Apple Watch 6 via sites like Amazon, which is offering a 5% discount on the 40mm and 44mm models. If you want the newest model, that's a decent $20 saving. Walmart has the red 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $329, which is $70 less than normal price.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is $259 at Amazon, making it one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've seen.

We have the latest updates about availability, so bookmark this page if you're on the prowl for a cheap Apple Watch.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Series 3 for $119

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $119 at Walmart

Check stock: This deal goes in and out of stock, so check back frequently if you want the Series 3 at this low price. Though its two years old, the Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design.



Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6

Lowest Price Ever! Apple Watch Series 6 (Red): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

If red is your lucky color, this deal is for you! Walmart has cut $70 off the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6. It's the only color from the range to get such a deep discount, and one of the cheapest Apple Watch 6 deals we've seen this Black Friday. You'll find the same price on the red at Amazon.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $20 off. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $409 @ Amazon

Want a bigger watch face? Amazon has the 44mm on sale for $409. That's $20 off. We've seen better bargains, so you might want to wait until it's available at a lower price.View Deal

Best Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals don't get better than this.View Deal

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 deals

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS, renewed): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

After the Series 6, the Series 5 is one of the best Apple watches around. It has an always-on display, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and more. This refurbished model saves you $20 off its regular price. If you want a new watch, it's $329 @ Amazon.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, LTE) renewed: was $499 now $336 @ Amazon

If you want an Apple Watch with LTE, this renewed Series 5 gets you $175 off its regular price. This deal is for a refurbished 40mm silver model, but you can also find deals for other models.View Deal

Best Black Friday Apple Watch 3 deals

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $199 now $119 @ Walmart

Though its two years old, the Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design.



Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm):was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Amazon currently has the S3 on sale for $179, only $10 more than its cheapest price.View Deal

Best UK Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm): was £499 now £379 @ Amazon

If you don't need the latest model, you can save a tidy £120 on this Apple Watch 5. The cheapest deal is on the space grey with the aluminium case, but there are savings across all models in the Series 5 range. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm): £379 at John Lewis

Not really a proper deal here, as there are no Apple Watch 6 savings in the UK. However, John Lewis is offering up to £120-off when you trade in an older Apple Watch AND you get Apple Fitness+ free for 3 months too. So it's the best place to buy Apple Watch 6 right now.View Deal