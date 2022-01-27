Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch AFC Championship game online

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream puts these clubs on the field in Kansas City after notching improbable wins last week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will now try to out-duel Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in this NFL live stream.

The Bengals vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 30).

• Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus • U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bengals (10-7) are in the midst of a historical franchise run. They earned their first playoff win in 31 years when they beat the Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round and then went on to beat the top-seeded Titans last week 19-16. One of the best feelings among Bengal fans is that this should only be the beginning of what this young core can accomplish. Quarterback Joe Burrow and his key weapons are all 25-years-old or younger.

The Chiefs (12-5) are back where many doubted they would be after their rough start to the season. Patrick Mahomes and company shook off a 3-4 start and are now hosting their fourth-straight AFC Championship game at Arrowhead. The streak breaks head coach Andy Reids’ own record of coaching in three-straight conference championships at home, which he originally set when as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles to in the early 2000’s.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 54. The Bengals are a +270 money line bet. Cincinnati won the regular season match-up against the Chiefs with a 34-31 win in week 17. Chase was the star of that show, catching 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns, helping Burrow rack up 446 yards in the win.

So, who makes it to Super Bowl 2022?

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Chiefs you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Chiefs live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . It's one of the top options for cord-cutters for Super Bowl 2022.

Big Football Games this week • 49ers vs Rams live stream

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 30)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Chiefs.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream starts at 8 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.