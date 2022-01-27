49ers vs Rams live stream: How to watch the NFC Championship game online

The 49ers vs Rams live stream catches San Francisco after a few stellar special teams plays and a gaming-winning field goal got them past the Packers last week.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles hopes this NFL live stream will mark their first win against the Niners this season!

49ers vs Packers channel, start time The 49ers vs Rams live stream is Sunday (Jan. 30).

• Time — 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 49ers (10-7) are living the dream after knocking out the top-seeded Packers with a 13-10 win last week at Lambeau. San Francisco trailed 10-3 with just 4:41 left in the game when Jordan Willis blocked a Packer punt at the Green Bay four-yard-line, which was picked up by Niner Safety and special teamer, Talanoa Hufanga who ran it in for the game-tying touchdown. After forcing a three-and-out, San Francisco engineered a nine-play, 44-yard drive capped off by Robbie Gould’s 45-yard gaming winning field goal as time expired.

The Rams (12-5), like the 49ers, have a kicker’s last second heroics to thank for making it to their second NFC Championship game in four years. Matt Gay drilled a 30-yard field goal to get past the Buccaneers last week with a 30-27 win. The field goal clinched the win and helped the Rams’ overcome two second-half fumbles as well as the Bucs scoring 24 second-half points.

For Los Angeles, this will be the second time they’ve seen a division rival in this postseason. They beat the Cardinals in the wild card round of the playoffs, 34-11. Now they face the Niners, a team they were unable to beat in their regular season matchups. San Francisco stomped the Rams in week 10 winning 31-10, then squeaked out a 27-24 win in overtime in the last week of the season. Both games featured a second half surge by the Niners, something the Rams also allowed last week against the Bucs.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the 49ers. The over/under is 46. The 49ers are a +150 money line bet. So, who makes it to Super Bowl 2022?

49ers vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . Both are two of the top options for cord-cutters for Super Bowl 2022.

Big Football Games this week • Bengals vs Chiefs live stream

The game starts at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 30)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground — and there's a 3-day free trial! The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Rams.

49ers vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Rams live stream starts at 11.30 p.m. GMT Sunday night.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.