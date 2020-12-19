Google's free webmail service Gmail seems easy to use at first, but it's got a lot of features and abilities that might not be obvious. For example, how do you create new folders in Gmail? How do you empty the trash? How do you change the password?
That's why we're here to help. Our guide below details how to do all these things and more, and we'll be ready to add more Gmail tips and tricks as they come up.
How to create a new Gmail account
Signing up for Google's free email service isn't difficult, but there are a few pitfalls.
How to delete your Gmail account
It's not that simple to delete your Gmail account. Here's how.
How to log out of Gmail
Logging out of Gmail has a pretty widespread impact.
How to change your name in Gmail
Most people don't know this, but you can change your username in Gmail.
How to block emails in Gmail
Got people or companies flooding your inbox with unwanted messages? Here's how to block them.
How to recall email in Gmail
Believe it or not, you can recall an email after it's sent — but there's a catch.
How to mark all as read in Gmail
Sometimes you'll want to move or delete a whole bunch of messages at once. Here's how.
How to delete all emails in Gmail
Want to thoroughly clean out your inbox? This is how to do it.
How to create folders in Gmail
This isn't the most obvious procedure, so we'll walk you through it.
How to empty trash in Gmail
Gmail gives you plenty of storage for old emails, but you'll want to empty it once in a while.
How to change your password in Gmail
Worried your password might be too week, or compromised? Here's how to fix that.
How to archive email in Gmail
Someone you just want to file messages away for future reference.
How to activate Gmail dark mode
Believe it or not, Gmail does have a dark mode to ease your tired eyes.
How to turn on Gmail's two-factor authentication
Here's how to beef up your Gmail security with one simple trick.
More Gmail tips
- How to use Gmail — essential tips and tricks
- How to create a new Gmail account
- How to delete your Gmail account
- How to log out of Gmail
- How to change your name in Gmail
- How to block emails in Gmail
- How to recall email in Gmail
- How to mark all as read in Gmail
- How to delete all emails in Gmail
- How to create folders in Gmail
- How to empty trash in Gmail
- How to change your password in Gmail
- How to archive email in Gmail
- How to activate Gmail dark mode
- How to turn on Gmail's two-factor authentication