Trending

How to use Gmail — essential tips and tricks

By

Not everything about Gmail is so easy. Here's how to get through the tough parts

The Gmail logo on a computer screen under a magnifying glass.
(Image credit: dennizn/Shutterstock)

Google's free webmail service Gmail seems easy to use at first, but it's got a lot of features and abilities that might not be obvious. For example, how do you create new folders in Gmail? How do you empty the trash? How do you change the password? 

That's why we're here to help. Our guide below details how to do all these things and more, and we'll be ready to add more Gmail tips and tricks as they come up.

How to create a new Gmail account

Signing up for Google's free email service isn't difficult, but there are a few pitfalls.

How to delete your Gmail account

It's not that simple to delete your Gmail account. Here's how.

How to log out of Gmail

Logging out of Gmail has a pretty widespread impact.

How to change your name in Gmail

Most people don't know this, but you can change your username in Gmail.

How to block emails in Gmail

Got people or companies flooding your inbox with unwanted messages? Here's how to block them.

How to recall email in Gmail

Believe it or not, you can recall an email after it's sent — but there's a catch.

How to mark all as read in Gmail

Sometimes you'll want to move or delete a whole bunch of messages at once. Here's how.

How to delete all emails in Gmail

Want to thoroughly clean out your inbox? This is how to do it.

How to create folders in Gmail 

This isn't the most obvious procedure, so we'll walk you through it.

How to empty trash in Gmail 

Gmail gives you plenty of storage for old emails, but you'll want to empty it once in a while.

How to change your password in Gmail

Worried your password might be too week, or compromised? Here's how to fix that.

How to archive email in Gmail

Someone you just want to file messages away for future reference.

How to activate Gmail dark mode

Believe it or not, Gmail does have a dark mode to ease your tired eyes.

How to turn on Gmail's two-factor authentication

Here's how to beef up your Gmail security with one simple trick.

More Gmail tips

  1. How to use Gmail — essential tips and tricks
  2. How to create a new Gmail account
  3. How to delete your Gmail account
  4. How to log out of Gmail
  5. How to change your name in Gmail
  6. How to block emails in Gmail
  7. How to recall email in Gmail
  8. How to mark all as read in Gmail
  9. How to delete all emails in Gmail
  10. How to create folders in Gmail
  11. How to empty trash in Gmail
  12. How to change your password in Gmail
  13. How to archive email in Gmail
  14. How to activate Gmail dark mode
  15. How to turn on Gmail's two-factor authentication 