Most people stay logged in to Gmail out of convenience, and it’s certainly understandable why they would. Being able to head straight to Gmail.com and see all your latest messages right away is certainly more appealing than typing in your username and password every time — especially if you have a nice, secure complex password.
But there are good reasons why you might want to log out of Gmail. You might be using a shared computer in a library or on a university campus, for example, or you might worry about your laptop being stolen. With that in mind, here’s how to log out of Gmail.
How to log out of Gmail from your browser
If you’re sitting at the computer on which you want to log out of Gmail, the process is incredibly simple.
1. Visit Gmail.com
You likely already have the Gmail browser tab open, but if you’ve closed it without exiting, the first step is to revisit the site in question.
2. Click 'Sign out' below your icon
Your personal icon is the round one in the top right corner. It’ll display your picture or, if you haven’t set one, your initials. This will open a pop-out submenu, and at the bottom there will be a button labeled “Sign out”. Click it.
3. You are now signed out
If you want to be extra careful on a shared computer, then you probably want to press the link labeled “Remove an account” on the sign-in page that appears after you log out.
Removing your account will not delete your account, but will prevent your username from being presented as an account to log into when you or someone else return to the Gmail website.
How to log out of Gmail remotely
What if you checked your email in an internet café or on a friend’s PC and forgot to log out? Not to worry — you can log out of Gmail remotely.
1. Visit Gmail.com again and select 'Manage your account'
Once again, the journey starts by logging back into your Gmail account from a different device. Click your picture again, but this time press “Manage your Google Account” from the drop-down menu.
2. Go to 'Security'
Select “Security” from the navigation bar on the left of the screen.
3. Scroll down to 'Your devices'
This lists all the devices on which you’re currently logged into Gmail. If you see something untoward, click “Manage devices”.
4. Find the rogue device
The list will show all the devices on which you’re currently logged in, and how recently each was last active. This should help you figure out which one you want to nix.
In my case, it’s the Windows desktop on the right. I can tell it from the other Windows devices because Google has helpfully labeled the laptop I’m using as “This device.” Click the one you want to remove.
5. Sign out of the remote device
Press the button labelled “Sign out,” and you’re done. Enjoy your new feeling of security!
