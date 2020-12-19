Sending an email with a typo is a mortifying experience that we’ve all suffered at some point. But in Gmail, there is a brief recall window.

Here’s how to recall email in Gmail, and how to make the recall window that bit bigger.

How to recall email in Gmail

By default, you can recall an email message in Gmail, but only for five seconds after you pressed "send." Here's how.

1. Send the email

Technically, you’d want to avoid this step in an ideal world. But you can’t unsend an email without sending it first, so for demonstration purposes, here’s an email I’m going to regret sending the second after it goes.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. Quickly hit 'Undo'

You really have to be quick to hit this — so quick, in fact, that I accidentally sent it to myself while trying to get screenshots. But in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, you’ll spot a button saying “Message sent” with the words “Undo” and “View message” next to it. Hit “Undo”.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. Breathe a sigh of relief

If you were quick enough, the email will return to draft form as in the picture below, with the message “Sending undone” flashing in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

How to buy more time to recall emails in Gmail

By default, the “Undo” window is tiny — just five seconds in length. Here’s how you can extend this.

1. Go to your Gmail settings

Hit the cog in the top right-hand corner of Gmail. Then press “See all settings” from the submenu that appears.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. Find 'Undo Send' settings

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Four items down on the general settings tab, you’ll find “Undo Send.” There’s a dropdown menu where you can change the recall window to five, 10, 20 or 30 seconds. Make your choice here.

3. Don’t forget to Save Changes!

Once done, scroll to the very bottom of the page and press “Save Changes”. Now you’ll get a more generous window the next time you want to recall email in Gmail!

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

More Gmail tips