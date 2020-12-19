If you’ve got more email than you know what to do with, and you’ve picked out all the important messages already, you might want to mark all as read in Gmail.
No judgement here — time is valuable, and sometimes you just need to get on top of your inbox in a hurry.
Fortunately, doing so is dead easy. Here’s how to mark all as read in Gmail.
1. Open Gmail
Obviously, you can’t manage your emails without logging in to Gmail. So head to Gmail.com and load your inbox.
2. Select all the emails
There’s a small checkbox between the search bar at the top of the page and your Gmail inbox. Press it and every email will be selected.
3. Mark all as read
On the same row of icons, there’s a button at the far right end that looks like three vertical dots. Press this, and a new menu will expand from it. The top option is labelled “mark as read,” so select that.
4. Your emails are now all ‘read’
Et voila! All the emails you haven’t got around to opening are now "read."
If you’ve made a horrible mistake and you want to undo this, there’s still time. At the bottom of the page, a pop up appears reading “X conversations marked as read.” Next to it is a button labelled “Undo” — press this and everything will return to how it was before you meddled.
