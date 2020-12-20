What makes a good iPad VPN?

The best VPN services have been around for more than 20 years, and they’ve become increasingly popular on mobile devices as more and more people use their smartphones and tablets to browse the internet. Whether you’re streaming content, using public Wi-Fi, or just trying to stay private while using the internet, an iPad VPN can help you improve your security without sacrificing speed.

In this article, we’ll take a look at the best reasons to use a VPN on your iPad, along with what to look for in a new VPN.

Excellent privacy

VPNs are all about privacy, and increased security is the most important aspect of a VPN for both mobile and desktop users. When using one, your internet traffic will be directed through your provider’s servers, cutting off the direct connection between your online activity and your home network.

If you’re using a public Wi-Fi hotspot, for example, a third party could easily get between you and the network to access your information. A reliable VPN will ensure that your traffic is protected, regardless of the security of the network that you’re using. This process also keeps your data out of the hands of your ISP.

Secure VPN services generally have no-logs policies, meaning that they don’t store any information about user activity. Some providers have gone even further by verifying these claims through independent audits.

Great for streaming

Streaming is one of the most common reasons to use a VPN in 2020. While Netflix, Prime Video, and other popular platforms have taken steps to restrict VPN connections over the past few years, a good streaming VPN can still get around region restrictions on these and other services.

Streaming platforms have licenses for different content in different countries, so some shows and movies may not be available in your home country. You can use a VPN to get around those blocks and appear as if you’re connecting from somewhere else. In this way, you can view content that’s only available in other countries or view content from your home country while traveling abroad.

Well optimized for iOS

Most iOS and iPhone VPN services are reliable, but some providers don’t invest as heavily in their mobile apps. VPNs for smartphones and tablets are still a relatively small market compared to their desktop counterparts, so the app quality is surprisingly uneven across providers – but our top recommendations have mobile offerings that match the quality of the desktop versions.

Unfortunately, iOS restricts split tunneling and some other advanced features that you might be looking for in a new VPN. While ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark are our top three recommendations for iPad users, there are other good options available, depending on your needs.

Good speeds

Using a VPN involves routing your traffic through a remote server, which can naturally lead to a reduction in speeds. That said, some VPNs have a relatively small impact on performance. Others will consistently slow down your connection, making it difficult to stream content or download large files.

While connection speeds will vary depending on your location, device, and other factors, our list of fast VPN providers is a great place to start if you’re looking for the quickest providers. With the right VPN, you shouldn’t notice any major changes in performance after connecting.