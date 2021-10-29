This Alienware monitor for 51% off is an amazing Black Friday gaming deal

Early Black Friday deals are already in full swing, meaning now is the best time for gamers to score a high-quality monitor on a killer discount. We've just spotted a deal that's impossible to ignore.



Right now, you can get the Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor for $449 at Dell. That's taking a whopping 51% off the original price, saving you $460 in total. This is hands-down the best gaming monitor deal we've seen thus far, so do make sure to act fast while the stock is still there.

This deal takes a generous 51% off, saving you a total of $460. Alienware's 24.5-inch monitor sports a blazing-fast refresh rate of 360Hz and NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. In short, this is one of the best monitors out there. View Deal

The Alienware 25 AW2521H gaming monitor offers impressive performance, thanks to its bright 24.5-inch Full HD 1080p display and an impressivily smooth refresh rate of 360Hz. In fact, it easily beats some of the best gaming monitors out there, and it's easy to see why.

In our Alienware 25 AW2521H gaming monitor review, we found that it delivers solid brightness and contrast levels while maintaining Alienware's signature futuristic design.

Its incredibly high refresh rate comes particularly handy when playing fast-paced shooter games from the likes of Call of Duty and Counter-Strike. We've also awarded this monitor a "highly recommended" honor in the Tom's Guide Awards 2021 in the gaming category.

The AW2521 model also features NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer that captures end-to-end response times from click to action. In other words, you can plug your gaming mouse straight into the latency port on the monitor and get accurate measurement on how quickly your display updates after each click.

Overall, this deal is an absolute bargain. You'll get a gaming monitor that will compliment your setup in the best way possible. And in case you wanted to check out more options, be sure to check out our Black Friday monitor deals for more guidance on all the latest discounts.