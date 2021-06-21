Fitbit Prime Day deal: Fitbit Charge 4 now just $99 at Amazon

Among all the Prime Day deals are sales of fitness gear. There are a ton of Fitbit Prime Day deals in particular, but this is one we just had to call out.

The Fibit Charge 4 is now just $99.95 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the cheapest it's ever been. This is Fitbit's most-packed fitness tracker, and now that it's less than $100, it's worth picking up if you want to get in better shape.

Fibit Charge 4: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. The Editor's Choice fitness tracker is now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 4 was released in the spring of 2020, and came with one feature not previously found on its other fitness trackers: GPS. That means that if you want to accurately record your runs, walks, or bike rides, you no longer have to bring your phone along with you.

Built-in GPS is just one of the things we like about the device. In our Fitbit Charge 4 review, we also noted its accurate sleep and heart rate tracking, slim design, and improved fitness metrics. Overall, this is one of the best fitness trackers you can find.

Note that the black and rosewood colors are currently on sale for $99, while the granite model is $119.

