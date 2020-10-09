Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020

Prime Day Fitbit deals are here to whip you into shape. If you're looking for a gadget to help you stay healthy during the long winter months, Amazon's Prime Day deals are bound to offer plenty of opportunities to score a Fitbit at an affordable price.

Fitbit's devices have always ranked among the best fitness trackers. Fitbit recently launched three new wearables: the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Inspire 2. Earlier this year, it also released the Fitbit Charge 4, a $150 fitness tracker with GPS built in.

However, we predict we'll see better Prime Day Fitbit deals on the company's older and entry-level trackers like the Inspire HR and Charge 3.

Prime Day Fitbit deals — top sales right now

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR: was $99 now $79

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the best fitness tracker for newbies. It's dead simple to use, tracks all the basics (calories burned, steps taken, etc), and it sports a built-in heart rate monitor. It's now at its second-cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fitbit Ace: was $99 now $87

The Fitbit Ace is an activity tracker designed for kids ages 8 and up. It tracks steps, active minutes, and sleep. It can display all stats on its bright display. View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite: was $159 now $125

In our Fitbit Versa Lite review, we said that this stripped-down version of the Versa nailed the basics. While it lacks GPS and onboard music storage, it's still a good fitness tracker with a colorful display. You can find it in select colors for less than $150; if you see it higher than that, you're better off with the Fitbit Versa 2, which has Alexa and music storage. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3: was $149 now $133

The Fitbit Charge 3 has everything you need in a fitness-tracking band: automatic workout-tracking, sleep analysis, a large touchscreen display, and week-long battery life. This Prime Day Fitbit deal knocks its price to $133. View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: was $212 now $199 @ Amazon

We'll admit the Fitbit Ionic's design isn't for everyone. But Fitbit's first color-screen smartwatch—now discontinued by the company—still has a number of current features including GPS, NFC for mobile payments, and the ability to store songs on the watch itself. It's available in a few colors, and is $30 less than the Fitbit Versa 3.View Deal

Prime Day Fitbit Deals: What to expect

Since Fitbit's new devices—the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Inspire 2—have only recently been released, it's doubtful that we'll see large discounts on these devices.

The $329 Fitbit Sense is the company's new flagship device; in addition to heart rate and GPS, it has an ECG sensor, and can also measure skin temperature and electrodermal activity (EDA), two metrics which says can help quantify your stress levels.

The Fitbit Versa 3 ($229) looks like the Versa and also has GPS and other smartwatch features built in. However, it lacks ECG, skin temperature, and EDA sensors.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 ($99) is Fitbit's budget fitness tracker, can last up to 10 days on a charge, and can measure sleep, heart rate, and get notifications from your smartwatch.

Having trouble deciding which to get? Check out our best Fitbit page to see which of the company's wearables is right for you.